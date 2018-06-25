Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
Monday, 25 June 2018
AN event to celebrate the memory of murdered MP Jo Cox will be held in Benson on Sunday.
The second annual Great Get Together will be held on the primary school playing field, off Oxford Road, from 3pm to 5pm.
There will be tea, cake and music for sale and people can bring a picnic.
More than 250 people attended the inaugural event last year as part of a nationwide campaign organised by Mrs Cox’s husband Brendan.
If you would like to get involved, email: benson
greatgettogether@gmail.com
25 June 2018
