Dental practice wins second national award

A DENTAL practice in Benson has won its second national award.

Imogen Dental, of High Street, was named dental practice team of the year in the south of England at the Dental Awards, which were presented at a ceremony in Birmingham.

Last year the practice was named the best team in the South-East at the UK Dentistry Awards.

Dr Neel Tank, owner and principal dentist, said: “The hard work, commitment and dedication of the whole team has been exceptional. I am delighted and very proud.”

The practice also has a branch in Kingsclere, Hampshire.