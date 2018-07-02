Darling date

Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Kidmore End are ... [more]
Monday, 02 July 2018
AUTHOR Rachel Edwards will talk about her debut novel Darling at Benson library on Tuesday at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £8, which include wine, nibbles and £2 off the book if purchased on the night, and can be bought from the library or Derry’s Den.
02 July 2018
More News:
Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Kidmore End are ... [more]
Bus service is cut due to lack of passengers
A LOSS-MAKING bus service from Goring to Reading ... [more]
Hundreds of families attend school fete thanks to warm weather
SUNNY weather drew hundreds of families to Goring ... [more]
POLL: Have your say