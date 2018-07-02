A CHARITY ball held at Benson parish hall in April raised £4,500.

It was organised by residents Carol Phillips and Christina Ritz and attended by more than 120 people.

There was a three-course meal, disco and entertainment from singers Stu Beech and Bryan Rundle as well as a raffle and live auction.

It was in aid of St Laurence Primary School in Warborough, where both the women work, and Breast Cancer.