Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Kidmore End are ... [more]
Monday, 02 July 2018
A CHARITY ball held at Benson parish hall in April raised £4,500.
It was organised by residents Carol Phillips and Christina Ritz and attended by more than 120 people.
There was a three-course meal, disco and entertainment from singers Stu Beech and Bryan Rundle as well as a raffle and live auction.
It was in aid of St Laurence Primary School in Warborough, where both the women work, and Breast Cancer.
02 July 2018
More News:
Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Kidmore End are ... [more]
Bus service is cut due to lack of passengers
A LOSS-MAKING bus service from Goring to Reading ... [more]
Hundreds of families attend school fete thanks to warm weather
SUNNY weather drew hundreds of families to Goring ... [more]
POLL: Have your say