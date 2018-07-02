Monday, 02 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Nursery children set to grow

A CHILDREN’S nursery in Benson wants to take more children.

Scamps in Churchfield Lane wants to have 75 children compared with 50 now.

A year ago it was given consent to remove a condition imposed when planning permission was first granted in 2003 that the number of children on site on any one day should not exceed 50.

This meant it was allowed to take up to 75 youngsters at any one time on any one day for the next 12 months.

Now this consent has expired, the nursery has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for permission to make it permanent.

Its planning statement says: “With the forthcoming growth in Benson, there is a real need for increased childcare provision in a sustainable location where there is opportunity to walk to school.

“There would not be a significant increase in numbers of children across the day as the current split of groups would remain.

“The key motivation for Scamps is to avoid a breach of condition at times of the day where there may be a crossover between groups and in emergency
situations.”

The council will make a decision by July 16.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33