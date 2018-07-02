Monday, 02 July 2018

Family fun day

A CHARITY family fun day and craft fair will be held in Benson parish hall on Sunday, July 8 from 10am to 4pm.

It is being organised by Elisa Hill, who runs the Derry’s Den gift shop in the village, in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Miss Hill will also run the 10km Race for Life on July 22 in memory of a friend who died last year from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

