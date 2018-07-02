Cafe theatre

THE Mikron Theatre Company is to perform at the Waterfront Café in Benson on July 31.

The performances will be Get Well Soon to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS at 3.30pm and Revolting Women about their fight for the vote at 8pm.

Tickets cost £12.50 (£8 for children) and the proceeds will be divided between Mikron, the Friends of Benson Library and Leukaemia Research. They are available from Sue Cooper on (01491) 835631 or email cooperfamy

@aol.com