Chairman returns

Monday, 09 July 2018
A FORMER chairman of Benson Parish Council has taken up the role again.
Bill Pattison, who rejoined the council earlier this year, formally took over from Patricia Baylis at a meeting last week.
Councillor Baylis had been interim chairwoman since the death of chairwoman Pat Peers in December and the resignation of vice-chairman Jon Fowler for personal reasons.
She has been made the council’s vice-chairwoman.
Councillor Pattison was on the council for 14 years until he resigned in 2013 to concentrate on other projects and spend more time with his family.
He was previously chairman from 2005 to 2012.
He was one of two new councillors appointed in March.
