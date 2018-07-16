Youngsters delighted with new playground equipment

NEW play equipment costing more than £17,000 has been unveiled at a children’s play area in Benson.

The zip wire and viper rope at the facility in St Helen’s Avenue were chosen by pupils at Benson Primary School and paid for by the parish council and South Oxfordshire District Council.

The pieces were installed by playground equipment manufacturer HAGS, of Egham, and unveiled last week.

More than 50 members of the village’s brownies, guides and rainbows groups were the first children to try out the equipment. Brownie Rose Hill, seven, said: “I love it and I hope to come down as much as I can.”

Her friend Maisie Knight, nine, said: “I really like the equipment because you can play on it together and with the zip wire you can go really high.” Her father John said: “We usually come down twice a week. I think it’s an amazing park and this equipment is some of the nicest I’ve seen. I really like the rope swing. With these new things it’s really quite a special place.”

The district council provided a grant of £6,050 with the remaining £11,333 coming from the parish council.

Patrica Baylis, who chairs the parish council’s recreation and lands committee, said: “This started off because of Green Close where we were having to replace a piece of equipment and we thought, ‘why not improve the play equipment here’.

“We thought these areas were a bit thin on the ground where equipment is concerned and needed improving. We took the opportunity to canvas the schoolchildren on what they wanted and they chose these two pieces.

“I am very pleased to see it being used. I think we are on the path to improving the facilities for young people in the village.”