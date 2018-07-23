Monday, 23 July 2018

Clerk set to leave

BENSON’S parish clerk is to leave after more than a year-and-a-half in the job.

Former teacher Dianne Brooks, who joined the council in January last year, said she was leaving due to “health reasons”.

She took over following the retirement of Pete Eldridge after more than four years.

Mrs Brooks, who lives in Whitchurch with her husband Keith, is expected to step down soon and the council is advertising her job.

The closing date for applications is September 7.

For more information visit http://bensonpc.org.uk/
