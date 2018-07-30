Monday, 30 July 2018

Stepped down

AN expert on historic buildings has resigned from Benson Parish Council after four years.

Rob Workman, who runs consultants Lime and Listed, joined the council in July 2014.

Mr Workman, of Brook Street, helped set up an action group for residents concerned about their homes being flooded.

If you are interested in becoming a councillor contact clerk Dianne Brooks by calling (01491) 825038.

