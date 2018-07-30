Monday, 30 July 2018

Patients and staff celebrate birthdays

PATIENTS and staff at the Mill Stream Surgery in Benson marked the 60th anniversary of the practice as well as the 70th birthday of the NHS with a party.

A new treatment room, which has been created using existing space, was opened along with a confidential interview room, based in a small extension.

About 40 people from the village attended and guests enjoyed tea and cake.

Dr Peter Rose, pictured right, was a long serving senior partner at the practice, now retired, and he returned to cut the ribbon and a commemorative cake

