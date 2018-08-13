Monday, 13 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

More waste

MORE green waste is set to be processed at the Agrivert plant in Preston Crowmarsh.

The company has submitted plans to Oxfordshire County Council to vary a condition in its original permission to increase the waste processed from 25,000 a year to up to 45,000 tonnes.

Benson Parish Council says it won’t object.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33