Bungalow objection

PLANS to demolish the side extension of a house in Benson and replace it with a bungalow have been opposed by the parish council.

Kevin Bollon wants to carry out the work at his home in The Cedars but the council has objected on the grounds of overdevelopment, inadequate rear access and a lack of parking.

Councillor Rob Jordan said: “This is a semi-detached bungalow which has already been extended twice. The neighbours are concerned about the car parking. I think it’s over

development.”

Neighbour Jean Carter, a pensioner, said: “The unwelcome extra traffic outside my bedroom window would be detrimental to my sleep and be stressful.”

Fellow resident Eric Roper said: “My wife and I think this application is completely wrong for The Cedars.

“This would mean vehicles parked on the side of this already narrow road.

“We have lived in The Cedars for 48 years and there have always been detached or semi-detached bungalows, not a terraced block.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by August 21.