Monday, 13 August 2018

New tank

THE water tank at Benson parish hall is to be replaced.

The parish council has agreed to pay Andy Gowing £5,251.85 plus VAT to replace the bgalvanised steel tank with three smaller glass-fibre ones.

Teresa McTeague, who chairs the parish council’s halls committee, said the existing tank was past its sell-by date and wouldn’t last much longer.

The hall will be closed during the work.

