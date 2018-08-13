Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
Monday, 13 August 2018
THE water tank at Benson parish hall is to be replaced.
The parish council has agreed to pay Andy Gowing £5,251.85 plus VAT to replace the bgalvanised steel tank with three smaller glass-fibre ones.
Teresa McTeague, who chairs the parish council’s halls committee, said the existing tank was past its sell-by date and wouldn’t last much longer.
The hall will be closed during the work.
13 August 2018
