Monday, 20 August 2018

Driver killed

A MAN in his eighties was killed when his Land Rover was in collision with a heavy goods vehicle on the A4130 near Oakley Wood.

The incident happened at the junction of Old Icknield Way just after 11.30am on Wednesday last week. The lorry driver was not injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

