New care home set to expand

A CARE home to be built in Benson could have an extra 10 bedrooms.

Northstar, a care home design and development company, was granted planning permission for the

60-bed home off Churchfield Lane last year.

Now the company has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for consent to scrap the staff accommodation and use the space for the extra bedrooms.

Benson Parish Council has objected on the grounds of overdevelopment and no consideration being given to parking.

But planning officer Katherine Canavan has recommended approval.

In a report to a meeting of the district council’s planning committee on Wednesday evening, she said: “Taking account of the change to traffic movements, staff patterns and the number of residents on site, the increase in bedrooms makes very little difference to the associated travel demands and the highway network.

“The 22 parking spaces can satisfactorily accommodate the staff, visitors and medical consultants associated with the reconfiguration of the care home.

“Subject to a detailed landscaping scheme, the changes to the elevations, roof and boundary treatment would have minimal impact on the overall design and appearance of the building or the character of the surrounding area at the edge of the village.

“In light of the separation distance to nearby dwellings, the reconfiguration of openings would have no greater impact on the amenity or privacy of neighbouring occupants.”

The two-storey home will have a “landmark” tower which Northstar says will give residents views of Benson marina and the river beyond.