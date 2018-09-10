Monday, 10 September 2018

Patients agm

THE annual meeting of the patients’ panel at the Mill Stream Surgery in Benson will be held at the parish hall on September 17 at 7.30pm.

The speaker will be Lynne Maddocks, co-ordinator of the patient and public involvement department of primary care health sciences at Oxford University.

Three new panel members will be elected. The meeting is open to all surgery patients.

