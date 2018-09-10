Home grows

A CARE home to be built in Benson will have an extra 10 bedrooms.

Northstar, a care home design and development company, was granted planning permission for a 60-bed home off Churchfield Lane last year.

Now the company has been given consent from South Oxfordshire District Council to scrap the staff accommodation and use the space for the extra bedrooms.

Benson Parish Council had objected on the grounds of overdevelopment and no consideration being given to parking.