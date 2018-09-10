Shop noise concerns

be in Benson want assurances that noise levels will managed properly after an overhaul of the village’s Co-op store.

The company has submitted a planning application to South Oxfordshire District Council to refurbish the store in High Street.

The work would include redecorating the shop front, frames and doors and installing a new air conditioning unit, a condenser and a compressor on concrete bases within the service yard.

There would also be a new 2.5m timber fence plant enclosure and a new 2.3m chiller unit to the side of the store with access through a new opening in the external wall.

New parcel collection lockers would be installed to the side of the store.

The parish council has not objected but says it wants to ensure the noise levels will not be greater than at present and that the acoustic screen will be high enough to shield the chiller.

They also want the bike rack, which was originally provided by the parish council, to be reinstated on the site with appropriate security and access.