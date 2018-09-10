Pothole repairs... at a cost

A TOTAL of £4,000 could be spent on road repairs in Benson.

The parish council has been offered £2,000 by Mark Gray, Benson’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, from his councillor priority fund provided it match-funds the sum.

The offer will be considered by the council’s finance committee on September 18.

Meanwhile, the council chairman has complained about pothole repairs across the county.

Bill Pattison said that patching up potholes rather than repairing them properly was a “false economy”.

Councillor Gray replied that the county council had £10million to spend on 4,500 miles of roads, adding: “The issue is when you have got no money that’s all you can do.”

He said 22,000 potholes had been filled in the past six months and in the summer months those that had been temporarily filled were repaired properly with a sealer around them.

The county council was planning to borrow £10 million a year for the next 10 years which would be used to repair roads.

Cllr Gray also said that Castle Square in Benson would be resurfaced in the next two years but would be done sooner if the parish council contributed to the cost.

In October the parish council refused to contribute £17,000 and Cllr Gray asked members to reconsider but was rebuffed.

Meanwhile, Cllr Gray has given £2,000 to the Millstream Centre in Benson and £300 to the village branch of the Royal British Legion from his priority fund.

• The Millstream Day Centre has changed its name. It is now known as the Benson Millstream Centre because of what the management committee calls the “institutional connotations” of the word “day”.