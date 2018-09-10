Monday, 10 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Warning disc

A CAMPAIGN designed to stop drivers parking on pavements could be launched in Benson.

Cholsey already operates the scheme whereby discs stating “pavements are for people” are left on the windscreens of offenders’ cars.

Benson Parish Council, which has complained about parked vehicles obstructing pavements, has been asked to consider following suit by Mark Gray, the village’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33