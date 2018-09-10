Different issues

Monday, 10 September 2018

JOHN HOWELL obviously likes to keep his ear to the ground on both national and local issues.

The Henley MP regularly tweets about his discussions with constituents as he tours towns and villages.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Conversation in the street (or street surgery) in Benson.

“Issues raised: support for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and for the café behind the Crown.”

