House fight

COUNCILLORS in Benson have objected to plans for a new house in nearby Preston Crowmarsh.
John Ingram wants to build the property with a garage on land adjoining Lower Farm House.
Benson Parish Council says the scheme does not comply with its neighbourhood plan’s design guide and the house would be out of keeping with its surroundings in a conservation area.
South Oxfordshire District Council will make the final decision by September 25.
