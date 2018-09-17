Corporal in chef final

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019

Monday, 17 September 2018
A SERVICEMAN at RAF Benson is a finalist in a professional chef competition.
Cpl Liam Grime will compete against nine other chefs to be named Kikkoman Masters Winner 2018.
He reached the final after impressing judges with two dishes which had to contain Kikkoman soy sauce.
He made a starter of citrus cured salmon, salmon belly tartare, wasabi puffed wild rice, onion and chervil dressing, zero per cent fat yogurt, toasted pine nuts, pickled radish, asparagus and salmon skin crisp.
His main course comprised seaweed crusted saddle of lamb with pan-roasted celeriac, celeriac purée, sesame torched purple sprouting broccoli, purple carrots, soy and lamb jus.
The final will take place at the Restaurant Show at Olympia on October 1. The finalists will have 90 minutes to recreate their menus and the winner will be given a trip to Japan.
Cpl Grime said: “Getting through to the final is a great achievement and I’m really looking forward to it.”
17 September 2018
