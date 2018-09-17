Monday, 17 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Corporal in chef final

A SERVICEMAN at RAF Benson is a finalist in a professional chef competition.

Cpl Liam Grime will compete against nine other chefs to be named Kikkoman Masters Winner 2018.

He reached the final after impressing judges with two dishes which had to contain Kikkoman soy sauce.

He made a starter of citrus cured salmon, salmon belly tartare, wasabi puffed wild rice, onion and chervil dressing, zero per cent fat yogurt, toasted pine nuts, pickled radish, asparagus and salmon skin crisp.

His main course comprised seaweed crusted saddle of lamb with pan-roasted celeriac, celeriac purée, sesame torched purple sprouting broccoli, purple carrots, soy and lamb jus.

The final will take place at the Restaurant Show at Olympia on October 1. The finalists will have 90 minutes to recreate their menus and the winner will be given a trip to Japan.

Cpl Grime said: “Getting through to the final is a great achievement and I’m really looking forward to it.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33