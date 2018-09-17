Harvest gifts

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
Monday, 17 September 2018
THIS year’s harvest festival will be celebrated at St Helen’s Church in Benson and St Mary’s Church in Ewelme.
The service in Ewelme will be held on Sunday at 11.15am while the Benson service will be held next Sunday at 10am.
Parishioners are asked to bring gifts of food, which should be non-perishable and have a use-by-date at least three months ahead.
