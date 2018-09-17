Monday, 17 September 2018

Harvest gifts

THIS year’s harvest festival will be celebrated at St Helen’s Church in Benson and St Mary’s Church in Ewelme.

The service in Ewelme will be held on Sunday at 11.15am while the Benson service will be held next Sunday at 10am.

Parishioners are asked to bring gifts of food, which should be non-perishable and have a use-by-date at least three months ahead.

