Legion name

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
Monday, 24 September 2018
THE Benson and Ewelme branch of the Royal British Legion has been renamed the Benson and District Branch Royal British Legion.
Members will be selling Poppy Appeal items at Bob’s Corner in Benson on Saturdays, October 27 and November 3.
24 September 2018
