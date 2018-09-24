Disabled man attack plea

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
Monday, 24 September 2018
A MAN has admitted beating up a disabled man.
James Mangan, 46, of Green Close, Benson, pleaded guilty at Oxford Magistrates’ Court to assault by beating in Wallingford on May 10.
Mangan was ordered to pay £300 compensation and complete a community order. He must also attend alcohol treatment for 36 days.
24 September 2018
