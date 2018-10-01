Gardening club talk

A “COME and sing” harvest evensong service will ... [more]
Monday, 01 October 2018
BENSON Garden Club will resume its programme of indoor meetings on Thursday with a visual horticultural journey through the year.
Photojournalist John Negus will give a talk called “Twelve months of colour” in the parish hall, starting at 7.45pm.
Mr Negus specialises in trees, shrubs and climbers and broadcasts regularly on BBC Radio Surrey and Radio Sussex.
