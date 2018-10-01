Monday, 01 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gardening club talk

BENSON Garden Club will resume its programme of indoor meetings on Thursday with a visual horticultural journey through the year.

Photojournalist John Negus will give a talk called “Twelve months of colour” in the parish hall, starting at 7.45pm.

Mr Negus specialises in trees, shrubs and climbers and broadcasts regularly on BBC Radio Surrey and Radio Sussex.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33