Shop closure

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Monday, 08 October 2018
THE Co-op store in High Street, Benson, is closed until October 18 for refurbishment.
During the closure there will be a “pop-up” store in the loading area selling basics. It will be open from 8am to 6pm every day.
08 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Pupils brimming with confidence after leaders course
TWENTY-NINE children at Sonning Common Primary ... [more]
Pupils learn to be green with playground recycling bin
A SCHOOL in Wargrave has installed a recycling ... [more]
POLL: Have your say