Library quiz

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Monday, 08 October 2018
THE Friends of Benson Library will hold a quiz in the parish hall on November 23 from 6.30pm.
Teams can be up to six people and the total number of people is limited to 120.
Entry is £10 per person. Tickets will be on sale until November 16 from the library and Derry’s Den or email group treasurer George Verdon on paddy@
chezverdon.com
08 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Pupils brimming with confidence after leaders course
TWENTY-NINE children at Sonning Common Primary ... [more]
Pupils learn to be green with playground recycling bin
A SCHOOL in Wargrave has installed a recycling ... [more]
POLL: Have your say