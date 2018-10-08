Monday, 08 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Library quiz

THE Friends of Benson Library will hold a quiz in the parish hall on November 23 from 6.30pm.

Teams can be up to six people and the total number of people is limited to 120.

Entry is £10 per person. Tickets will be on sale until November 16 from the library and Derry’s Den or email group treasurer George Verdon on paddy@
chezverdon.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33