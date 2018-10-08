Monday, 08 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Peace event

AN event in Benson to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War will be held at the parish hall on November 3 from 10am.

The Guns Fall Silent, a Village at Peace follows on from the 2014 event which commemorated the start of the conflict.

Refreshments will be available.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33