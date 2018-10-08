Peace event

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Monday, 08 October 2018
AN event in Benson to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War will be held at the parish hall on November 3 from 10am.
The Guns Fall Silent, a Village at Peace follows on from the 2014 event which commemorated the start of the conflict.
Refreshments will be available.
08 October 2018
