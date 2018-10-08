Monday, 08 October 2018

Snorkelling tragedy

A MAN from Benson died in a snorkelling accident in the Seychelles, an inquest heard.

Mark Thomson-Tur, 60, was on a week-long sailing trip with his wife Fiona but got into difficulty when his mask began leaking and filled with water.

Mrs Thomson-Tur initially swam over to check on her husband but soon afterwards noticed he was thrashing about in the water, Oxford Coroner’s Court was told on Tuesday.

He was found unconscious and floating face-up in the water by a deckhand from a sailing ship Seabird.  Deckhands performed CPR on a jetty but Mr Thomson-Tur was pronounced dead.

The incident happened on April 1.

Assistant coroner Nicholas Graham recorded a conclusion of accidental death by drowning.

