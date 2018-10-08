New garden

A WILDLIFE garden is to be created in Benson.

Children at the village primary school will work with members of the Benson Nature Group on the project on an old allotment plot next to Bertie West Field, which is half way along the footpath that runs parallel to Littleworth Road.

The group says it has limited funds and is asking for donations of nectar-rich plants that will benefit pollinators such as butterfies, moths, bees and hoverflies.

For more information, email Imogen Parker at mogsternz@hotmail.com