Expansion plan by dentist

Monday, 08 October 2018
A DENTAL practice in Benson is planning to expand.
Imogen Dental, which is based at a Grade II listed townhouse in High Street, has applied for permission for a single-storey rear extension and new front entrance ramp as well as changes to the internal layout.
The application says the extension would house an additional consultation room to meet patient demand.
It continues: “The proposed scheme has been sensitively designed to maximise natural light to the extension as well as respect the listed building and its rear veranda-style roof which is of heritage importance.
“The extension has been kept modest in scale to reduce any negative impact upon the neighbours or the listed building setting.
“This extension and refurbishment proposal will significantly enhance and upgrade the facilities at Imogen Dental and will enable them to serve more of the local community.”
South Oxfordshire District Council will make a decision by November 20.
