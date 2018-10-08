New councillor

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
Monday, 08 October 2018
A MAN who started a group to help keep Benson tidy has become a parish councillor.
John Sharman, 59, who was co-opted, replaces Rob Workman who resigned in July after four years.
Mr Sharman, of Westfield Road, started the Benson Tidy Group a year ago.
It has about half a dozen volunteers who meet monthly to clean and weed.
08 October 2018
