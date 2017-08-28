Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to ... [more]
Monday, 28 August 2017
THE 69th Binfield Heath Flower Show will take place from noon tomorrow (Saturday) on the field opposite Holmwood in Shiplake Row. It will feature a dog show, classic vehicles display, children’s entertainer, bouncy castle, stalls, games, food, teas and home-made cakes, an ice cream van and a beer tent. Admission is £3 (£2 for OAPs and children aged six to 15).
28 August 2017
