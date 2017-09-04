Meeting again

Green-fingered couple snap up most show prizes (again)
A FOUNDER member of Goring Greenfingers swept the ... [more]
Monday, 04 September 2017
THE Bensington Society will resume its programme of talks this month following the summer break.
On September 29 Matthew Smaldon will talk about the “Oxfordshire veterans of World War Two”.
Meetings are held at the parish hall in Sunnyside (7.30pm).
04 September 2017
More News:
Green-fingered couple snap up most show prizes (again)
A FOUNDER member of Goring Greenfingers swept the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say