Full results of the 69th Binfield Heath Flower Show held on Saturday, August 26

THESE are the full results of the Binfield Heath Flower Show, held on Saturday, August 26.

Collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers

1 Nigel Head, 2 Peter Woolsey

Six tomatoes, not small

fruiting

1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head,

3 Keli Thomas

Six tomatoes, cherry/miniature type

1 M D Seymour-Jones,

2 Peter Woolsey, 3 Nigel Head

Five white potatoes

1 Nigel Head, 2 Peter

Woolsey, 3 Doug Sarney

Two cabbages

1 Nigel Head

Five coloured potatoes

1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head,

3 M D Seymour-Jones

Six runner beans

1 D S Lloyd, 2 M D

Seymour-Jones, 3 Fiona

Paddison

Six dwarf beans

1 Doug Sarney, 2 Nigel Head, 3 M D Seymour-Jones

A set of any other vegetables (max six)

1 Nigel Head, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Keli Thomas

Six carrots

1 Keli Thomas, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Jasmine Richardson

Pair of table marrows (not to exceed 15in)

1 Nigel Head, 2 Louise Webb

Two leeks

1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head

Collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables

1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Keli Thomas

Heaviest marrow

1 Ella Hanley

EYE AND DUNSDEN CHALLENGE CUP

Six onions (to pass through a 3in ring)

1 Nigel Head, 2 D S Lloyd

Three large onions

1 Peter Woolsey

Nine shallots (not grown from seed)

1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head

Nine shallots (to pass through a 1in ring)

1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head

FRED DENTON CUP

Dish of plums

1 Judy Coulson, 2 Peter

Woolsey

Five dessert apples

1 Peter Woolsey, 2 Helen Hanley, 3 Stephen Head

Five pears

1 D S Lloyd, 2 Keli Thomas,

3 Jasmine Richardson

Bunch of grapes

1 Liz Ransom

Dish of any other fruit not already listed

1 Peter Woolsey, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Marina Hart

MRS STEPHENSON CUP

Three stems of cosmea

1 Fiona Davis, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Peter Woolsey

Four HT roses (two or more varieties):

1 Stephen Head, 2 Peter Woolsey, 3 Nigel Head

Three spikes of gladioli

1 Nigel Head, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Charlotte Duncan

Six stems of statice

1 Stephen Head, 3 Nigel Head

Six stems of annuals (other than those above)

1 Charlotte Duncan, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Peter Woolsey

Perennials, six stems

1 Nigel Head, 2 Sheila Ferris, 3 Stephen Head

Three stems of spray chrysanthemums

1 D S Lloyd

Vase of mixed flowers

1 Fiona Davis, 2 Sheila Ferris, 3 Stephen Head

PHILLIMORE FAMILY CUP

Victorian posy

1 Sarah Cullen

Flowering pot plant

1 Stephen Head, 2 Christine Head, 3 Nigel Head

Item of clothing

1 Wendy Channell, 2 Jasmine Richardson

Any other article of handicraft (not previously shown)

1 Rachel Lloyd, 2 Sarah

Cullen, 3 Sheila Ferris

Plate of home-made sweets (e.g. fudge or toffee)

1 Sarah Cullen, 2 Jasmine Richardson, 3 Zoe Richardson

Photograph print, max 7in x 5in

1 Sarah Cullen, 2 Sheila Ferris, 3 Julie Lee

Anything made from recycled materials

1 Sarah Cullen, 2 Charlotte Duncan, 3 Caroline Edwards

MRS KEENE CUP FOR FLORAL ART

Green and white arrangement

1 Tina Dalzell

Exhibit one bloom with any foliage

1 Sheila Ferris

PLAYHATCH VILLAGE CUP

Painting

1 Sarah Cullen, 2 Wendy Robinson, 3 Sheelagh Hill

Drawing

1 Wendy Robinson, 2 Keiran White

CAPTAIN WOODS CUP FOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Flowers

1 Wendy Robinson, 2 Christopher Ash, 3 Paul Robinson

A view through an aperture (e.g. door opening or arch)

1 Ruby Sarney, 2 Niamh Tobin, 3 Zoe Richardson

Reflection

1 Sheelagh Hill, 2 Ruby

Sarney, 3 Sheila Ferris

On the farm

1 Julie Lee, 2 Niamh Tobin, 3 Peter Woolsey

Wildlife

1 Christopher Ash, 2 Brian Cullen, 3 Sarah Cullen

Derelict building

1 Niamh Tobin, 2 Elizabeth Lee, 3 Paul Robinson

LADIES’ CUP

Jar of pickled onions

1 D S Lloyd, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Louise Webb

One pot of chutney

1 James Sarney, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Fiona Davis

One pot of jam, one pot of jelly and one pot of chutney

1 James Sarney, 2 Louise Webb, 3 James Sarney

One pot of lemon curd

1 Dorothy Walman, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Christine Head

One pot of strawberry jam

1 Fiona Paddison, 2 James Sarney, 3 Louise Webb

One pot of raspberry jam

1 Louise Webb, 2 Judy Coulson

One pot of plum jam

1 Wendy Channell, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Louise Webb

One jar of jelly

1 James Sarney, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Louise Webb

One pot of bottled fruit

1 Louise Webb, 2 Marion Bourne

ALBERT BULPITT MEMORIAL CUP

Three Chelsea buns

1 V Harris

Chocolate roulade

1 Jasmine Richardson

Lemon drizzle cake

1 Helen Hanley, 2 V Harris, 3 Jasmine Richardson

Savoury tear and share bread

1 Jasmine Richardson,

2 Stephen Head, 3 V Harris

Six macaroons

1 Rosemary Greeley,

2 Christine Head, 3 Jasmine Richardson

Savoury quiche

1 Helen Hanley, 2 Janette Verrall

PLAYHATCH HOUSE CUP

Doll’s pram blanket

1 Dorothy Walman,

2 Christine Head

Set of doll’s clothes (either displayed on a doll or not)

1 Christine Head

Piece of embroidery

1 Christine Head

Hand-knitted garment

1 Sheila Ferris, 2 Christine Head, 3 Dorothy Walman

Novelty mittens, gloves or baby clothes

1 Dorothy Walman,

2 Christine Head

MRS HEMEON CUP

(Open to senior citizens only)

Lemon meringue pie

1 Christine Head

Garden flowers arranged in jug

1 Tina Dalzell, 2 Annabel Gamble, 3 Christine Head

Any article of handwork (not painting or drawing)

1 Joan Edwards, 2 Christine Head, 3 Sheila Ferris

TALFOURD COOK CUP

Six decorated biscuits on a plate

1 Clio Cullen, 2 Esme

Hannah, 3 Winter Cullen

Cartoon character made from vegetables and/or fruit

1 Winter Cullen, 2 Clio

Cullen, 3 Adam Hanley

Photo of my holiday

1 Adam Hanley, 2 Clio

Cullen, 3 Winter Cullen

Drawing of my favourite animal

1 Joseph Van Der Hart,

2 Adam Hanley, 3 Finley Lea

Painting of a Pokemon

1 Clio Cullen, 2 Adam

Hanley, 3 Torin Duncan

Item of handicraft (not a kit)

1 Torin Duncan, 2 Adam Hanley

ANN WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CUP

Six decorated cupcakes on a plate

1 Tom Bourne, 2 Annabelle Richardson, 3 Hope Wicks

Three vegetables (the same or mixed)

1 Eleanor Byron Scott,

2 Annabelle Richardson,

3 Rosie Richardson

Item of handicraft (not a kit)

1 Rosie Richardson,

2 Eleanor Byron Scott,

3 Oliver Duncan

Miniature garden on a plate

1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Hope Wicks, 3 Eleanor Byron Scott

Model of a spaceship from recycled materials

1 Ella Hanley, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Toby Mynott

Drawing of my house

1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Ella Hanley, 3 Hope Wicks

Painting of a mythical creature

1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Annabelle Richardson, 3 Eleanor Byron Scott

Photograph, group selfie

1 Ella Hanley, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Oliver Duncan

MAJOR ELLERSHAW MEMORIAL CUP

Swiss roll

1 Zoe Richardson, 2 Jasmine Richardson, 3 Olivia Byron Scott

Three vegetables (the same or mixed)

1 Ruby Sarney, 2 Olivia Byron Scott, 3 Jasmine Richardson

Drawing or painting of a sporting event

1 Jasmine Richardson,

2 Olivia Byron Scott,

3 Zoe Richardson

Item of handicraft (not a kit)

1 Jasmine Richardson,

2 Olivia Byron Scott

Model of a farm made from recycled materials

1 Jasmine Richardson

Container with fresh herbs:

1 Olivia Byron Scott,

2 Jasmine Richardson

Computer-generated design for a flower show logo

1 Zoe Richardson, 2 Olivia Byron Scott, 3 Jasmine Richardson

Photograph of my favourite view

1 Olivia Byron Scott,

2 Jasmine Richardson,

3 Ruby Sarney

BETTY POVEY CUP

Six decorated cupcakes

1 Joseph Van Der Hart,

2 Aurelia Wesbroom,

3 Emeline Skrikerud

Item of handicraft (not a kit)

1 Adam Hanley, 2 Athena Streather

Animal made of vegetables and/or fruit

1 Esme Hannah, 2 Aurelia Wesbroom, 3 Joseph Van Der Hart

Collage landscape

1 Adam Hanley

Handmade decorated kite

1 Joseph Van Der Hart,

2 Adam Hanley

Painting of a cartoon character

1 Adam Hanley, 2 Esme

Hannah

Drawing of my favourite animal

1 Adam Hanley, 2 Emeline Skrikerud

OLIVIA WOLSKA CUP

Six biscuits

1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Skye Van Der Hart, 3 Annabelle Richardson

Three vegetables (the same or mixed)

1 Ella Hanley, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 William Butler

One or more flowers I have grown

1 Annabelle Richardson,

2 Rosie Richardson

Painted pebble

1 Rosie Richardson,

2 William Butler,

3 Skye Van Der Hart

Railway engine made from recycled materials

1 Rosie Richardson,

2 Ella Hanley,

3 Annabelle Richardson

Drawing of a farmyard scene

1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Skye Van Der Hart, 3 Ella Hanley

Painting of a view from space

1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Ella Hanley, 3 Charlie Hannah

Item of handicraft (not a kit)

1 Skye Van Der Hart, 2 Toby Mynott, 3 Rosie Richardson

Puppet made from glove or sock

1 Ella Hanley, 2 Annabelle Richardson, 3 Cailyn Gardner

Photograph of one or more of my family

1 Annabelle Richardson,

2 Ella Hanley,

3 Rosie Richardson

VILLAGE CUP

Six pieces of fudge

1 Zoe Richardson, 2 Jasmine Richardson, 3 Ruby Sarney

Three vegetables (the same or mixed)

1 Jasmine Richardson

One or more flowers I have grown:

1 Jasmine Richardson

Item of handicraft (not a kit)

1 Jasmine Richardson,

2 Mia White

Six shortbread

1 Jasmine Richardson,

2 Cameron Fulbrook,

3 Zoe Richardson

Computer-generated greetings card

1 Zoe Richardson, 2 Jasmine Richardson

The space station made from recycled materials

1 Jasmine Richardson,

2 Cameron Fulbrook

A photograph of an interesting building

1 Zoe Richardson,

2 Mia White, 3 Ruby Sarney

ARTHUR GILES

CORONATION CUP

Three medium decorative dahlias, 170mm-220mm

1 David Smith, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Nigel Head

Three medium cactus or semi-cactus dahlias, 170mm-220mm

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 D S Lloyd

Three small cactus dahlias, 115mm-170mm

1 Keith Hedges, 2 David Smith, 3 Nigel Head

Three small decorative dahlias, 115mm-170mm

1 D S Lloyd, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 David Smith

Three miniature dahlias, up to 115mm

1 D S Lloyd, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 David Smith

Three pom-pom dahlias, up to 52mm

1 D S Lloyd, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 Nigel Head

MRS HENRY ELLERSHAW CUP FOR FLORAL ART

Teatime. Arrangement in a cup (accessories allowed)

1 Pippa Hughes, 2 Sue Hedges

Indian summer

1 Tina Dalzell, 2 Amy White

Buffet table arrangement

1 Tina Dalzell

Flowerless beauty (foliage only) 1 Sue Hedges

DICK COTTERILL CUP

Collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers

1 Michael Bradley, 2 Martin Hedges

Six tomatoes, not small fruiting

1 Michael Bradley, 2 Nigel Head, 3 John Pragnell

Six tomatoes, cherry/miniature type

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Michael Bradley, 3 Gerald Thorne

Five white potatoes

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Peter Woolsey, 3 Nigel Head

Two cabbages

1 Martin Hedges

Five coloured potatoes

1 Ian Holmes, 2 John

Pragnell, 3 Martin Hedges

Two lettuces

1 Martin Hedges

Six runner beans

1 Martin Hedges, 2 M South, 3 Ian Holmes

Six dwarf beans

1 Martin Hedges, 2 M South, 3 Doug Sarney

Set of any other vegetables (maximum six)

1 Michael Bradley, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Nigel Head

Three globe beet

1 Martin Hedges, 2 M South, 3 John Pragnell

Six carrots

1 Ian Holmes, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Jasmine Richardson

Six onions (to pass through a 3in ring)

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Ian Holmes

Three large onions

1 Michael Bradley, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 John Pragnell

Nine shallots (not grown from seed)

1 Michael Bradley,

2 Martin Hedges

Nine shallots (to pass through a 1in ring)

1 Martin Hedges

Pair of table marrows (not to exceed 15in)

1 Martin Hedges, 2 M South

Two leeks

1 Michael Bradley,

2 M South, 3 Kathryn White

Collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables

1 Martin Hedges, 2 John Pragnell, 3 Nigel Head

Heaviest marrow

1 Martin Hedges

Collection of salad vegetables

1 Martin Hedges

Dish of plums

1 Martin Hedges,

2 Peter Woolsey

Five dessert apples

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Peter Woolsey, 3 Stephen Head

Five cooking apples

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Gerald Thorne, 3 Jasmine Richardson

Dish of any other fruit not listed:

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Peter Woolsey, 3 Nigel Head

Five pears

1 Gerald Thorne, 2 M South, 3 Jasmine Richardson

Chicken or bantam eggs

Three white eggs

1 Diana Bedford

Three brown eggs

1 Diana Bedford

Three eggs the same colour, other than white or brown

1 Diana Bedford

WILLOWS CUP

Three stems of cosmea

1 Mary Anderson, 2 Fiona Davis, 3 M South

Four HT roses, two or more varieties

1 Mary Anderson,

3 Stephen Head

Three spikes of gladioli

1 Stephen Head, 2 Mary Anderson, 3 Nigel Head

Six stems of statice

1 Mary Anderson,

2 Stephen Head

Six stems of annuals (other than those above)

1 M South, 2 Stephen Head,

3 Mary Anderson

Six stems of perennials

1 Mary Anderson, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Stephen Head

Three stems of spray chrysanthemums

1 D S Lloyd

Vase of mixed flowers

1 Fiona Davis, 2 Mary Anderson, 3 Stephen Head

SHAKLER MEMORIAL CUP

Jar of pickled onions

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Stephen Head, 3 D S Lloyd

One pot of chutney

1 Stephen Head, 2 Moreen Thorne, 3 Ian Holmes

One pot of jam, one pot of jelly and one pot of chutney

1 Louise Webb, 2 Stephen Head, 3 James Sarney

One pot of orange curd

1 Dorothy Walman, 2 Christine Head, 3 Louise Webb

One pot of marmalade

1 Louise Webb, 2 Susan

Partridge, 3 Christine Head

One pot of strawberry jam

1 Marion Bourne, 2 James Sarney, 3 Louise Webb

One pot of raspberry jam

1 Marion Bourne, 2 James Sarney, 3 Louise Webb

One pot of plum jam

1 A D Fisher, 2 Toni Smith,

3 Marion Bourne

One pot of jelly

1 Louise Webb, 2 Stephen Head, 3 James Sarney

One jar of bottled fruit

1 Stephen Head, 2 Marion Bourne

Six cheese straws

1 Jasmine Richardson,

2 Ian Holmes, 3 Amy White

Six fruit muffins

1 Marion Bourne

Six cheese scones

1 Marion Bourne, 2 Ian Holmes, 3 Pippa Hughes

Ciabatta bread

1 Stephen Head,

2 Ian Holmes

Six flapjacks

1 Janette Verrall, 2 Pippa Hughes, 3 Ian Holmes

PHOTOGRAPHY CUP

Morning dew

1 Elizabeth Lee, 2 Julie Lee,

3 Peter Woolsey

Out to sea

1 Timothy Cullen, 2 Sarah Cullen, 3 Zoe Richardson

Sunset

1 Christopher Ash, 2 Elizabeth Lee, 3 Elanza De Villiers

Architecture

1 Christopher Ash, 2 Paul Robinson, 3 Wendy Robinson

My furry friend

1 Julie Lee, 2 Timothy Cullen, 3 Sheelagh Hill

In my garden

1 Sheelagh Hill, 2 Paul

Robinson, 3 Brian Cullen

Needlecraft

Doll’s pram blanket

1 Toni Smith

Piece of machine or hand embroidery

1 Lucinda Van Der Hart,

2 Sheila Ferris, 3 Toni Smith

Hand-knitted garment

1 Toni Smith, 2 Kathleen Parry, 3 A D Fisher

Crochet item

1 Toni Smith

JO AND JACK MILLS CUP

Victoria sandwich (20cm/8inch tin)

1 Susan Partridge, 2 Ian Holmes, 3 Rosemary Greeley

Fruit tart (shortcut pastry)

1 Ian Holmes, 2 Susan

Partridge, 3 Pippa Hughes

Garden flowers arranged in a jug

1 Susan Partridge, 2 Moreen Thorne, 3 Christine Head

Any article of hand work

1 Sheila Ferris, 2 Kathleen Parry, 3 Tim Coulson

RAY WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CUP

Flower show top tray

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Ian Holmes