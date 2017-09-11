Full results of the 69th Binfield Heath Flower Show held on Saturday, August 26

Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
PROTESTERS who want “unsightly” gantries to be ... [more]
Monday, 11 September 2017
THESE are the full results of the Binfield Heath Flower Show, held on Saturday, August 26.
Collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers
1 Nigel Head, 2 Peter Woolsey
Six tomatoes, not small
fruiting
1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head,
3 Keli Thomas
Six tomatoes, cherry/miniature type
1 M D Seymour-Jones,
2 Peter Woolsey, 3 Nigel Head
Five white potatoes
1 Nigel Head, 2 Peter
Woolsey, 3 Doug Sarney
Two cabbages
1 Nigel Head
Five coloured potatoes
1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head,
3 M D Seymour-Jones
Six runner beans
1 D S Lloyd, 2 M D
Seymour-Jones, 3 Fiona
Paddison
Six dwarf beans
1 Doug Sarney, 2 Nigel Head, 3 M D Seymour-Jones
A set of any other vegetables (max six)
1 Nigel Head, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Keli Thomas
Six carrots
1 Keli Thomas, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Jasmine Richardson
Pair of table marrows (not to exceed 15in)
1 Nigel Head, 2 Louise Webb
Two leeks
1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head
Collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables
1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Keli Thomas
Heaviest marrow
1 Ella Hanley
EYE AND DUNSDEN CHALLENGE CUP
Six onions (to pass through a 3in ring)
1 Nigel Head, 2 D S Lloyd
Three large onions
1 Peter Woolsey
Nine shallots (not grown from seed)
1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head
Nine shallots (to pass through a 1in ring)
1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head
FRED DENTON CUP
Dish of plums
1 Judy Coulson, 2 Peter
Woolsey
Five dessert apples
1 Peter Woolsey, 2 Helen Hanley, 3 Stephen Head
Five pears
1 D S Lloyd, 2 Keli Thomas,
3 Jasmine Richardson
Bunch of grapes
1 Liz Ransom
Dish of any other fruit not already listed
1 Peter Woolsey, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Marina Hart
MRS STEPHENSON CUP
Three stems of cosmea
1 Fiona Davis, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Peter Woolsey
Four HT roses (two or more varieties):
1 Stephen Head, 2 Peter Woolsey, 3 Nigel Head
Three spikes of gladioli
1 Nigel Head, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Charlotte Duncan
Six stems of statice
1 Stephen Head, 3 Nigel Head
Six stems of annuals (other than those above)
1 Charlotte Duncan, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Peter Woolsey
Perennials, six stems
1 Nigel Head, 2 Sheila Ferris, 3 Stephen Head
Three stems of spray chrysanthemums
1 D S Lloyd
Vase of mixed flowers
1 Fiona Davis, 2 Sheila Ferris, 3 Stephen Head
PHILLIMORE FAMILY CUP
Victorian posy
1 Sarah Cullen
Flowering pot plant
1 Stephen Head, 2 Christine Head, 3 Nigel Head
Item of clothing
1 Wendy Channell, 2 Jasmine Richardson
Any other article of handicraft (not previously shown)
1 Rachel Lloyd, 2 Sarah
Cullen, 3 Sheila Ferris
Plate of home-made sweets (e.g. fudge or toffee)
1 Sarah Cullen, 2 Jasmine Richardson, 3 Zoe Richardson
Photograph print, max 7in x 5in
1 Sarah Cullen, 2 Sheila Ferris, 3 Julie Lee
Anything made from recycled materials
1 Sarah Cullen, 2 Charlotte Duncan, 3 Caroline Edwards
MRS KEENE CUP FOR FLORAL ART
Green and white arrangement
1 Tina Dalzell
Exhibit one bloom with any foliage
1 Sheila Ferris
PLAYHATCH VILLAGE CUP
Painting
1 Sarah Cullen, 2 Wendy Robinson, 3 Sheelagh Hill
Drawing
1 Wendy Robinson, 2 Keiran White
CAPTAIN WOODS CUP FOR PHOTOGRAPHY
Flowers
1 Wendy Robinson, 2 Christopher Ash, 3 Paul Robinson
A view through an aperture (e.g. door opening or arch)
1 Ruby Sarney, 2 Niamh Tobin, 3 Zoe Richardson
Reflection
1 Sheelagh Hill, 2 Ruby
Sarney, 3 Sheila Ferris
On the farm
1 Julie Lee, 2 Niamh Tobin, 3 Peter Woolsey
Wildlife
1 Christopher Ash, 2 Brian Cullen, 3 Sarah Cullen
Derelict building
1 Niamh Tobin, 2 Elizabeth Lee, 3 Paul Robinson
LADIES’ CUP
Jar of pickled onions
1 D S Lloyd, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Louise Webb
One pot of chutney
1 James Sarney, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Fiona Davis
One pot of jam, one pot of jelly and one pot of chutney
1 James Sarney, 2 Louise Webb, 3 James Sarney
One pot of lemon curd
1 Dorothy Walman, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Christine Head
One pot of strawberry jam
1 Fiona Paddison, 2 James Sarney, 3 Louise Webb
One pot of raspberry jam
1 Louise Webb, 2 Judy Coulson
One pot of plum jam
1 Wendy Channell, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Louise Webb
One jar of jelly
1 James Sarney, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Louise Webb
One pot of bottled fruit
1 Louise Webb, 2 Marion Bourne
ALBERT BULPITT MEMORIAL CUP
Three Chelsea buns
1 V Harris
Chocolate roulade
1 Jasmine Richardson
Lemon drizzle cake
1 Helen Hanley, 2 V Harris, 3 Jasmine Richardson
Savoury tear and share bread
1 Jasmine Richardson,
2 Stephen Head, 3 V Harris
Six macaroons
1 Rosemary Greeley,
2 Christine Head, 3 Jasmine Richardson
Savoury quiche
1 Helen Hanley, 2 Janette Verrall
PLAYHATCH HOUSE CUP
Doll’s pram blanket
1 Dorothy Walman,
2 Christine Head
Set of doll’s clothes (either displayed on a doll or not)
1 Christine Head
Piece of embroidery
1 Christine Head
Hand-knitted garment
1 Sheila Ferris, 2 Christine Head, 3 Dorothy Walman
Novelty mittens, gloves or baby clothes
1 Dorothy Walman,
2 Christine Head
MRS HEMEON CUP
(Open to senior citizens only)
Lemon meringue pie
1 Christine Head
Garden flowers arranged in jug
1 Tina Dalzell, 2 Annabel Gamble, 3 Christine Head
Any article of handwork (not painting or drawing)
1 Joan Edwards, 2 Christine Head, 3 Sheila Ferris
TALFOURD COOK CUP
Six decorated biscuits on a plate
1 Clio Cullen, 2 Esme
Hannah, 3 Winter Cullen
Cartoon character made from vegetables and/or fruit
1 Winter Cullen, 2 Clio
Cullen, 3 Adam Hanley
Photo of my holiday
1 Adam Hanley, 2 Clio
Cullen, 3 Winter Cullen
Drawing of my favourite animal
1 Joseph Van Der Hart,
2 Adam Hanley, 3 Finley Lea
Painting of a Pokemon
1 Clio Cullen, 2 Adam
Hanley, 3 Torin Duncan
Item of handicraft (not a kit)
1 Torin Duncan, 2 Adam Hanley
ANN WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CUP
Six decorated cupcakes on a plate
1 Tom Bourne, 2 Annabelle Richardson, 3 Hope Wicks
Three vegetables (the same or mixed)
1 Eleanor Byron Scott,
2 Annabelle Richardson,
3 Rosie Richardson
Item of handicraft (not a kit)
1 Rosie Richardson,
2 Eleanor Byron Scott,
3 Oliver Duncan
Miniature garden on a plate
1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Hope Wicks, 3 Eleanor Byron Scott
Model of a spaceship from recycled materials
1 Ella Hanley, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Toby Mynott
Drawing of my house
1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Ella Hanley, 3 Hope Wicks
Painting of a mythical creature
1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Annabelle Richardson, 3 Eleanor Byron Scott
Photograph, group selfie
1 Ella Hanley, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Oliver Duncan
MAJOR ELLERSHAW MEMORIAL CUP
Swiss roll
1 Zoe Richardson, 2 Jasmine Richardson, 3 Olivia Byron Scott
Three vegetables (the same or mixed)
1 Ruby Sarney, 2 Olivia Byron Scott, 3 Jasmine Richardson
Drawing or painting of a sporting event
1 Jasmine Richardson,
2 Olivia Byron Scott,
3 Zoe Richardson
Item of handicraft (not a kit)
1 Jasmine Richardson,
2 Olivia Byron Scott
Model of a farm made from recycled materials
1 Jasmine Richardson
Container with fresh herbs:
1 Olivia Byron Scott,
2 Jasmine Richardson
Computer-generated design for a flower show logo
1 Zoe Richardson, 2 Olivia Byron Scott, 3 Jasmine Richardson
Photograph of my favourite view
1 Olivia Byron Scott,
2 Jasmine Richardson,
3 Ruby Sarney
BETTY POVEY CUP
Six decorated cupcakes
1 Joseph Van Der Hart,
2 Aurelia Wesbroom,
3 Emeline Skrikerud
Item of handicraft (not a kit)
1 Adam Hanley, 2 Athena Streather
Animal made of vegetables and/or fruit
1 Esme Hannah, 2 Aurelia Wesbroom, 3 Joseph Van Der Hart
Collage landscape
1 Adam Hanley
Handmade decorated kite
1 Joseph Van Der Hart,
2 Adam Hanley
Painting of a cartoon character
1 Adam Hanley, 2 Esme
Hannah
Drawing of my favourite animal
1 Adam Hanley, 2 Emeline Skrikerud
OLIVIA WOLSKA CUP
Six biscuits
1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Skye Van Der Hart, 3 Annabelle Richardson
Three vegetables (the same or mixed)
1 Ella Hanley, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 William Butler
One or more flowers I have grown
1 Annabelle Richardson,
2 Rosie Richardson
Painted pebble
1 Rosie Richardson,
2 William Butler,
3 Skye Van Der Hart
Railway engine made from recycled materials
1 Rosie Richardson,
2 Ella Hanley,
3 Annabelle Richardson
Drawing of a farmyard scene
1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Skye Van Der Hart, 3 Ella Hanley
Painting of a view from space
1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Ella Hanley, 3 Charlie Hannah
Item of handicraft (not a kit)
1 Skye Van Der Hart, 2 Toby Mynott, 3 Rosie Richardson
Puppet made from glove or sock
1 Ella Hanley, 2 Annabelle Richardson, 3 Cailyn Gardner
Photograph of one or more of my family
1 Annabelle Richardson,
2 Ella Hanley,
3 Rosie Richardson
VILLAGE CUP
Six pieces of fudge
1 Zoe Richardson, 2 Jasmine Richardson, 3 Ruby Sarney
Three vegetables (the same or mixed)
1 Jasmine Richardson
One or more flowers I have grown:
1 Jasmine Richardson
Item of handicraft (not a kit)
1 Jasmine Richardson,
2 Mia White
Six shortbread
1 Jasmine Richardson,
2 Cameron Fulbrook,
3 Zoe Richardson
Computer-generated greetings card
1 Zoe Richardson, 2 Jasmine Richardson
The space station made from recycled materials
1 Jasmine Richardson,
2 Cameron Fulbrook
A photograph of an interesting building
1 Zoe Richardson,
2 Mia White, 3 Ruby Sarney
ARTHUR GILES
CORONATION CUP
Three medium decorative dahlias, 170mm-220mm
1 David Smith, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Nigel Head
Three medium cactus or semi-cactus dahlias, 170mm-220mm
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 D S Lloyd
Three small cactus dahlias, 115mm-170mm
1 Keith Hedges, 2 David Smith, 3 Nigel Head
Three small decorative dahlias, 115mm-170mm
1 D S Lloyd, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 David Smith
Three miniature dahlias, up to 115mm
1 D S Lloyd, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 David Smith
Three pom-pom dahlias, up to 52mm
1 D S Lloyd, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 Nigel Head
MRS HENRY ELLERSHAW CUP FOR FLORAL ART
Teatime. Arrangement in a cup (accessories allowed)
1 Pippa Hughes, 2 Sue Hedges
Indian summer
1 Tina Dalzell, 2 Amy White
Buffet table arrangement
1 Tina Dalzell
Flowerless beauty (foliage only) 1 Sue Hedges
DICK COTTERILL CUP
Collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers
1 Michael Bradley, 2 Martin Hedges
Six tomatoes, not small fruiting
1 Michael Bradley, 2 Nigel Head, 3 John Pragnell
Six tomatoes, cherry/miniature type
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Michael Bradley, 3 Gerald Thorne
Five white potatoes
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Peter Woolsey, 3 Nigel Head
Two cabbages
1 Martin Hedges
Five coloured potatoes
1 Ian Holmes, 2 John
Pragnell, 3 Martin Hedges
Two lettuces
1 Martin Hedges
Six runner beans
1 Martin Hedges, 2 M South, 3 Ian Holmes
Six dwarf beans
1 Martin Hedges, 2 M South, 3 Doug Sarney
Set of any other vegetables (maximum six)
1 Michael Bradley, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Nigel Head
Three globe beet
1 Martin Hedges, 2 M South, 3 John Pragnell
Six carrots
1 Ian Holmes, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Jasmine Richardson
Six onions (to pass through a 3in ring)
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Ian Holmes
Three large onions
1 Michael Bradley, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 John Pragnell
Nine shallots (not grown from seed)
1 Michael Bradley,
2 Martin Hedges
Nine shallots (to pass through a 1in ring)
1 Martin Hedges
Pair of table marrows (not to exceed 15in)
1 Martin Hedges, 2 M South
Two leeks
1 Michael Bradley,
2 M South, 3 Kathryn White
Collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables
1 Martin Hedges, 2 John Pragnell, 3 Nigel Head
Heaviest marrow
1 Martin Hedges
Collection of salad vegetables
1 Martin Hedges
Dish of plums
1 Martin Hedges,
2 Peter Woolsey
Five dessert apples
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Peter Woolsey, 3 Stephen Head
Five cooking apples
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Gerald Thorne, 3 Jasmine Richardson
Dish of any other fruit not listed:
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Peter Woolsey, 3 Nigel Head
Five pears
1 Gerald Thorne, 2 M South, 3 Jasmine Richardson
Chicken or bantam eggs
Three white eggs
1 Diana Bedford
Three brown eggs
1 Diana Bedford
Three eggs the same colour, other than white or brown
1 Diana Bedford
WILLOWS CUP
Three stems of cosmea
1 Mary Anderson, 2 Fiona Davis, 3 M South
Four HT roses, two or more varieties
1 Mary Anderson,
3 Stephen Head
Three spikes of gladioli
1 Stephen Head, 2 Mary Anderson, 3 Nigel Head
Six stems of statice
1 Mary Anderson,
2 Stephen Head
Six stems of annuals (other than those above)
1 M South, 2 Stephen Head,
3 Mary Anderson
Six stems of perennials
1 Mary Anderson, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Stephen Head
Three stems of spray chrysanthemums
1 D S Lloyd
Vase of mixed flowers
1 Fiona Davis, 2 Mary Anderson, 3 Stephen Head
SHAKLER MEMORIAL CUP
Jar of pickled onions
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Stephen Head, 3 D S Lloyd
One pot of chutney
1 Stephen Head, 2 Moreen Thorne, 3 Ian Holmes
One pot of jam, one pot of jelly and one pot of chutney
1 Louise Webb, 2 Stephen Head, 3 James Sarney
One pot of orange curd
1 Dorothy Walman, 2 Christine Head, 3 Louise Webb
One pot of marmalade
1 Louise Webb, 2 Susan
Partridge, 3 Christine Head
One pot of strawberry jam
1 Marion Bourne, 2 James Sarney, 3 Louise Webb
One pot of raspberry jam
1 Marion Bourne, 2 James Sarney, 3 Louise Webb
One pot of plum jam
1 A D Fisher, 2 Toni Smith,
3 Marion Bourne
One pot of jelly
1 Louise Webb, 2 Stephen Head, 3 James Sarney
One jar of bottled fruit
1 Stephen Head, 2 Marion Bourne
Six cheese straws
1 Jasmine Richardson,
2 Ian Holmes, 3 Amy White
Six fruit muffins
1 Marion Bourne
Six cheese scones
1 Marion Bourne, 2 Ian Holmes, 3 Pippa Hughes
Ciabatta bread
1 Stephen Head,
2 Ian Holmes
Six flapjacks
1 Janette Verrall, 2 Pippa Hughes, 3 Ian Holmes
PHOTOGRAPHY CUP
Morning dew
1 Elizabeth Lee, 2 Julie Lee,
3 Peter Woolsey
Out to sea
1 Timothy Cullen, 2 Sarah Cullen, 3 Zoe Richardson
Sunset
1 Christopher Ash, 2 Elizabeth Lee, 3 Elanza De Villiers
Architecture
1 Christopher Ash, 2 Paul Robinson, 3 Wendy Robinson
My furry friend
1 Julie Lee, 2 Timothy Cullen, 3 Sheelagh Hill
In my garden
1 Sheelagh Hill, 2 Paul
Robinson, 3 Brian Cullen
Needlecraft
Doll’s pram blanket
1 Toni Smith
Piece of machine or hand embroidery
1 Lucinda Van Der Hart,
2 Sheila Ferris, 3 Toni Smith
Hand-knitted garment
1 Toni Smith, 2 Kathleen Parry, 3 A D Fisher
Crochet item
1 Toni Smith
JO AND JACK MILLS CUP
Victoria sandwich (20cm/8inch tin)
1 Susan Partridge, 2 Ian Holmes, 3 Rosemary Greeley
Fruit tart (shortcut pastry)
1 Ian Holmes, 2 Susan
Partridge, 3 Pippa Hughes
Garden flowers arranged in a jug
1 Susan Partridge, 2 Moreen Thorne, 3 Christine Head
Any article of hand work
1 Sheila Ferris, 2 Kathleen Parry, 3 Tim Coulson
RAY WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CUP
Flower show top tray
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Ian Holmes
11 September 2017
More News:
Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
PROTESTERS who want “unsightly” gantries to be ... [more]
New housing could destroy green belt, warns councillor
BUILDING thousands of new homes could destroy the ... [more]