Birthday show

School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to ... [more]
Monday, 12 February 2018
THE Binfield Heath Flower Show will celebrate its 70th anniversary this year.
The show will take place in the field opposite Holmwood on Saturday, August 25.
Organisers will be holding their annual meeting at the Shoulder of Mutton in Playhatch pub on Thursday from 7.45pm.
They say anyone with ideas and enthusiasm for the show is welcome to attend.
12 February 2018
More News:
School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to ... [more]
Volunteer driver threatened with court over fine
A VOLUNTEER driver has been threatened with court ... [more]
Deli that's been almost plastic-free for years
THE Granary delicatessen in Watlington has been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say