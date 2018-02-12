Monday, 12 February 2018

Birthday show

THE Binfield Heath Flower Show will celebrate its 70th anniversary this year.

The show will take place in the field opposite Holmwood on Saturday, August 25.

Organisers will be holding their annual meeting at the Shoulder of Mutton in Playhatch pub on Thursday from 7.45pm.

They say anyone with ideas and enthusiasm for the show is welcome to attend.  

