Open gardens

THE gardens at Coppid Hall in Binfield Heath will be open to the public on Sunday, July 1.

Tristan and Jemma Phillimore will open the grounds to the public from 1.30pm to 5.30pm.

The gardens feature a lake and arboretum, a potager, a full size yew tree maze and have spectacular views of the valley below.

Entry costs £4 (free to under fives) or £12 for a family. All proceeds will go to the Dunsden village hall. No dogs are allowed. To book, visit buytickets.at/

dunsden