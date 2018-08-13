Village show marks 70th year with party and more attractions

BINFIELD Heath Flower Show will celebrate its 70th anniversary this month.

The event will take place on the field opposite Holmwood in Shiplake Row on Saturday, August 25, starting at noon.

To mark the milestone, there will be new sideshows, displays and exhibitions alongside the traditional flower and produce competitions and more children’s entertainment.

A summer party with a live band will take place in the marquee in the evening.

The centenary of the end of the Great War will be marked with a display by the Wilfred Owen Society in Dunsden and the Royal British Legion will have a stand.

There will also be an exhibition of historical photographs of Binfield Heath, presented by photographer Alan Greeley. Children’s entertainment will include a new pottery class for children, a bouncy castle, Punch and Judy show, face-painting and tractor rides.

Food and drink will be provided in a pop-up restaurant run by the Bottle and Glass pub in the village and a beer tent will be run by the Shoulder of Mutton at Playhatch. Teas will be served in the marquee and there will be a barbecue and an ice cream van.

The winners of the inter-schools art competitions, sponsored by Invesco, will see their masterpieces hung in the art tent.

Animal lovers can watch a display of ferrets and owls from expert handlers and the dog show will return.

Other stallholders will include the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust, Wyfold Riding for the Disabled, the Henley Literary Festival and, for the first time, SHADDO from Shiplake and the Kenton Theatre in Henley.

There will be the usual line-up of classic cars and entertainment from the Woodley Concert Band.

Admission on the day costs £4 for adults (senior citizens and children aged six to 15 £2). There is free parking. To see the competition schedule, visit www.binfieldheath.org

Entry forms must be received either online, or, if printed out, in Binfield Heath Village Stores or the Corner Shop in Shiplake by 7pm on Wednesday, August 22. Flower show enquiries to Evelyn McQuater on 07912 619970.

The party will be from 7pm to 11pm in the main marquee and feature the Alex McKay Duo. Tickets cost £8 for adults aged 16 and over. Combined show and party tickets cost £10 (£8 concessions).