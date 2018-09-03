Monday, 03 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Despite produce entries being down 20 per cent due to effects of the heatwave,

Despite produce entries being down 20 per cent due to effects of the heatwave,

Charles Webb Novice Cup — Howard Thorp

Mrs Makower Cup — Nigel Head

Eye and Dunsden Challenge Cup — Nigel Head

Fred Denton Cup — Peter Woolsey

Mrs Stephenson Cup — Stephen Head

Phillimore Family Cup — Kathryn Piercey

Mrs Keene Cup — Irene Crawford

Playhatch Village Cup — Diane Honey

Captain Woods Cup for Photography — Julie Lee

Ladies’ Cup — Louise Webb

Albert Bulpitt Memorial Cup — John Crawford

Playhatch House Cup — Dorothy Walman

Adelaide Makower Cup for Smocking — Wendy Channell

Mrs Hemeon Cup — Irene Crawford

Talfourd Cook Cup — Esme Hannah

Ann Williams Memorial cup — Ella Hanley

Major Ellershaw Memorial Cup — Rosie Richardson

Betty Povey Cup — Esme Hannah

Olivia Wolska Cup — Annabelle Richardson

Village Cup — Rosie Richardson

Arthur Giles Coronation Cup for dahlias — Keith Hedges

Mrs Henry Ellershaw Cup for floral art — Sue Hedges

Dick Cotterill Cup for vegetables — Martin Hedges

Willows Cup for Cut Flowers — Mary Anderson

Shakler Memorial Cup for preserves and cookery — Stephen Head

Photography Cup — Stephen Kaseki

Jo and Jack Mills Cup — Susan Partridge

Ray Williams Memorial Cup for top tray — Harumi Kaseki

Silver Jubilee Award — the Richardson family

RHS Banksian Medal — Nigel Head

Konrad Engbers Cup — Martin Hedges

George Henbest Cup — Harumi Kaseki

George and Wally Cleaver Tankard — D S Lloyd

John Cooper Memorial Cup — Joan Edwards

Bert and Joan Winter Cup — Finley Lea

Grace Smith Memorial Bowl — Stephen Head

Conersk Cup — Eleanor Byron-Scott with Fletcher

Englefield Cup and RHS Junior Award — Annabelle Richardson

Chairman’s Cup – Evelyn McQuater

Charles Webb Novice Cup

A collection of three kinds of vegetable — 1 Howard Thorp, 2 Marina Hart,
3 Louise Webb

Mrs Makower Cup

A collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers — 1 Nigel Head

Six tomatoes, not small fruiting — 1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Peter Woolsey

Six tomatoes, cherry/miniature type — 1 Harumi Kaseki, 2 Stephen Head,
3 Neil George

Five white potatoes —
1 Nigel Head, 3 Doug
Sarney

Two cabbages — 2 Mark Manson, 3 Nigel Head

Five coloured potatoes — 1 Harumi Kaseki, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Thomas Young

Two lettuces — 1 Thomas Young

Six runner beans —
2 Mark Manson

Six dwarf beans — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Harumi Kaseki,
3 Peter Woolsey

A set of any other vegetables (max. six) — 1 Harumi Kaseki, 2 Thomas Young,
3 Rosie Richardson

Three globe beet — 1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head,
3 Harumi Kaseki

Six carrots — 1 Thomas Young, 2 Nigel Head

A pair of table marrows (not to exceed 15 in) —
1 Nigel Head

Two leeks— 1 Harumi Kaseki

A collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables — 1 D S Lloyd,
2 Thomas Young, 3 Nigel Head

The heaviest marrow —
1 Neil George, 2 Doug
Sarney

A collection of salad vegetables — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Peter Woolsey

Eye and Dunsden Challenge Cup

Three large onions —
1 Nigel Head

Nine shallots (not grown from seed) — 1 Nigel Head, 3 D S Lloyd

Nine shallots (to pass through a 1in ring) — 1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head

Fred Denton Cup

A dish of plums — 1 Peter Woolsey

Five dessert apples —
1 Kathryn Piercey,
2 Stephen Head, 3 Nigel Head

Five cooking apples — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Thomas Young, 3 Rosie Richardson

Five pears — 1 Peter Woolsey, 2 D.S. Lloyd,
3 Francis Williams

A bunch of grapes — 1 Liz Ransom

A dish of any other fruit not already listed — 1 Marina Hart, 2 Nigel Head,
3 Mark Manson

Grace Smith Memorial Bowl

Four HT roses (two or more varieties) — 1 Stephen Head

Mrs Stephenson Cup

Three stems of cosmea — 1 Stephen Head

Three spikes of gladioli — 1 Harumi Kaseki, 2 Stephen Head

Six stems of statice —
1 Stephen Head

Six blooms of asters —
1 Stephen Head

Six stems of annuals (other than those above) — 1 Harumi Kaseki, 2 Stephen Head

Perennials, six stems —
1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head,
3 Stephen Head

Three stems of spray chrysanthemums — 1 D S Lloyd

A vase of mixed flowers — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Thomas Young

Phillimore Family Cup

Victorian posy — 1 Kathryn Piercey

Flowering pot plant —
1 Louise Webb, 2 Kathryn Piercey, 3 Nigel Head

An item of clothing —
1 Joanne Harris, 2 Wendy Channell, 3 Irene Crawford

Any other article of handicraft (not previously shown) — 1 Joan Edwards,
2 Louise Webb, 3 Kathryn Piercey

A plate of homemade sweets (e.g. fudge or toffee) — 1 Jasmine Richardson,
2 Thomas Young, 3 Zoe Richardson

A photograph print max.
7 x 5in — 1 Julie Lee,
2 Kathryn Piercey, 3 Zoe Richardson

An embroidered or decorated bag — 1 Louise Webb

Anything made from recycled materials —
1 Kathryn Piercey, 2 Mark Manson, 3 Joan Edwards

Mrs Keene Cup for floral art

Pretty in pink — 1 Irene Crawford

Playhatch Village Cup

Painting — 1 Diane Honey, 2 Linda Manson

Drawing — 1 Diane Honey

Captain Woods Cup for photography

Wild flowers — 1 Kate Hannah, 2 Julie Lee, 3 Zoe Richardson

Village life — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Kate Hannah

Nostalgia — 1 Mark Manson, 2 Kate Hannah, 3 Julie Lee

Soooo funny! — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Helen Hanley, 3 Jon Harris

Generations — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Jon Harris, 3 Ella Hanley

Heavenly light — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Stephen Kaseki,
3 Helen Hanley

Ladies’ Cup

A jar of pickled onions1 Howard Thorp, 2 D S Lloyd, 3 Marion Bourne

One pot of chutney —
1 Louise Webb, 2 Mark Manson, 3 Doug Sarney

One pot of jam, one pot of jelly and one pot of chutney — 1 Marion Bourne,
2 Louise Webb, 3 Doug
Sarney

One pot of lemon curd — 1 Wendy Channell,
2 Dorothy Walman,
3 Marion Bourne

One pot of marmalade — 1 Louise Webb, 2 Doug Sarney, 3 A D Fisher

One pot of strawberry jam — 1 Fiona Paddison,
2 Howard Thorp, 3 Doug Sarney

One pot of raspberry jam — 1 Marion Bourne,
2 Louise Webb, 3 Doug
Sarney

One pot of plum jam —
1 Louise Webb, 2 Marion Bourne

One jar of jelly —
1 Louise Webb, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Neil George

One pot of bottled fruit — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Louise Webb, 3 Doug Sarney

Albert Bulpitt Memorial Cup

A child’s birthday cake — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Gordon Tyler

A gluten-free cake —
1 Julie Lee

A rye loaf — 1 John Crawford, 2 Stephen Head

Six nutty biscuits —
1 John Crawford, 2 Joan Edwards, 3 Irene Crawford

A vegetarian frittata —
1 Irene Crawford

Playhatch House Cup

A doll’s pram blanket —
1 Dorothy Walman, 2 Jacqueline Precey

A set of doll’s clothes (either displayed on a doll or not) — 1 Jacqueline Precey

A piece of embroidery — 1 Kathryn Piercey

A hand-knitted garment — 1 Marguerite Gascoine,
2 Susan Partridge,
3 Dorothy Walman

Novelty mittens, gloves or baby clothes — 1 Dorothy Walman

Adelaide Makower Cup for smocking

One exhibit of smocking — 1 Wendy Channell

Mrs Hemeon Cup

Coffee and walnut cake — 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Fiona Paddison

Three savoury muffins — 1 Irene Crawford

Garden flowers arranged in a jug — 1 Irene Crawford

Any article of handwork (not painting or drawing) — 1 Wendy Channell, 2 John Crawford

Talfourd Cook Cup

Six decorated cup cakes — 1 Mya Brooks, 2 Athena Streather

An animal made from vegetables only — 1 Esme Hannah, 2 Oliver Ransom

A drawing of a garden — 1 Esme Hannah

Ann Williams Memorial Cup

Six decorated biscuits on a plate — 1 Pippa Spencer,
2 Hope Wicks, 3 Annabelle Richardson

Three vegetables (the same or mixed) — 1 Annabelle Richardson, 2 Adella Streather, 3 Ava Douglas

A sunflower I have grown — 1 Ava Douglas, 2 Ella Hanley, 3 Adam Hanley

A facemask (not a kit) — 1 Ella Hanley, 2 Charlie Hannah, 3 Hope Wicks

A necklace made from flowers and/or foliage —
1 Ella Hanley, 2 Olivia Wolska, 3 Annabelle Richardson

A model of an aeroplane — 1 Adam Hanley, 2 Ava Douglas, 3 Ella Hanley

A drawing of a farm animal — 1 Alexandra Wolska, 2 Olivia Wolska, 3 Hope Wicks

A painting of my favourite sport — 1 Ella Hanley,
2 Adam Hanley, 3 Ava Douglas

A photograph of my favourite pet — 1 Finley Lea, 2 Annabelle Richardson, 3 Ella Hanley

Major Ellershaw Memorial Cup

A tray of chocolate brownies — 1 Rosie Weatherston, 2 Rosie Richardson, Zoe Richardson

Three vegetables (the same or mixed) — 1 Rosie Richardson

One or more flowers —
1 Rosie Richardson

A collage of a sunset —
1 Rosie Richardson

A model of the World Cup trophy — 1 Rosie Richardson

Computer-generated design for a ship — 1 Rosie Richardson

A photograph of nature — 1 Tomi Edwards, 2 Rosie Richardson

Betty Povey Cup

Six decorated biscuits on a plate — 1 Cherry Gregan,
2 Will Evans

A sunflower I have grown — 1 Will Evans

A house for a bird (not a kit) — 1 Coco-Wren Gregan, 2 Esme Hannah,
3 Oliver Ransom

A rocket I have made from vegetables and/or fruit — 1 Oliver Ransom,
2 Arthur Cooper, 3 Athena Streather

A decorated paper plate — 1 Athena Streather,
2 Esme Hannah

A drawing of a day at the seaside — 1 Esme Hannah

Olivia Wolska Cup

Six brownies — 1 Annabelle Richardson, 2 Tom Bourne, 3 Adam Hanley

Three vegetables (the same or mixed) — 1 Adella Streather, 2 Annabelle Richardson, 3 Josie Evans

One or more flowers I have grown — 1 Lily Mir,
2 Alexandra Wolska, 3 Ella Hanley

A masked inspired by your favourite film or book — 1 Ella Hanley, 2 Adam Hanley, 3 Toby Pentecost

Origami animals or people (max. 6) — 1 Annabelle Richardson, 2 Lola Mir, 3 Megan Weatherston

A drawing or sketch of another person — 1 Lily Mir, 2 Cailyn Gardner,
3 Jessica Martin

A favourite piece of decoupage — 1 Finley Lea, 2 Annabelle Richardson,
3 Alice Kaseki

Poster to inspire people to recycle — 1 Lily Mir,
2 Annabelle Richardson,
3 Cailyn Gardner

A mobile inspired by space or my favourite film — 1 Emily Mir, 2 Bertie Pentecost, 3 Ella Hanley

My funniest photo —
1 Josie Evans, 2 Charlie Hannah, 3 Adam Hanley

Village Cup

A cake incorporating a vegetable, e.g. carrot or beetroot — 1 Teegan Gardner, 2 Tilly Pentecost,
3 Katie Pentecost

Three vegetables (the same or mixed) — 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Tilly Pentecost, 3 Katie Pentecost

One or more flowers I have grown — 1 Tilly Pentecost, 2 Rosie Richardson,
3 Katie Pentecost

A drawing or painting of a boat or ship — 1 Cameron FulBrook, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Teegan Gardner

A plate of homemade sweets — 1 Zoe Richardson, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Katie Pentecost

A miniature garden in a seed tray — 1 Rosie Richardson

A flower arrangement with a model boat — 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Tilly Pentecost, 3 Katie Pentecost

A photograph of woodland flowers — 1 Cameron FulBrook, 2 Teegan Gardner, 3 Zoe Richardson

Arthur Giles Coronation Cup for dahlias

Three medium decorative dahlias, 170mm-220mm —
1 Keith Hedges, 2 David Smith

Three medium cactus or semi-cactus dahlias, 170mm-220mm — 1 Keith Hedges,
2 Martin Hedges, 3 David Smith

Three small cactus dahlias, 115mm-170mm —
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 David Smith

Three small decorative dahlias, 115mm-170mm —
1 D S Lloyd

Three miniature dahlias, up to 115mm — 1 David Smith, 2 Martin Hedges,
3 Keith Hedges

Three pom-pom dahlias, up to 52mm — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Keith Hedges,
3 Thomas Young

Mrs Henry Ellershaw Cup for floral art

Bright sunlight — 1 Sue Hedges

A foreign field — 1 Sue Hedges

Party time! — 1 Sue Hedges

A posy — 1 Sue Hedges

Symmetry (foliage only) — 1 Sue Hedges, 2 Kathleen Parry

Dick Cotterill Cup for vegetables

A collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers (kinds and numbers as 175-189) — 1 Michael Bradley, 2 Martin Hedges

Six tomatoes, not small fruiting — 1 Michael Bradley, 2 D S Lloyd, 3 Martin Hedges

Six tomatoes, cherry/miniature type — 1 Ian Holmes, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Martin Hedges

Five white potatoes —
1 Martin Hedges, 3 Nigel Head

Five coloured potatoes — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Ian Holmes

Two lettuces — 1 Martin Hedges

Six runner beans —
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Russell Young

Six dwarf beans — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head, John Pragnell

A set of any other vegetables (maximum six) —
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Michael Bradley, 3 Ian Holmes

Three globe beet —
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Russell Young, 3 D S Lloyd

Six carrots — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Keith Settle,
3 Tamryn Lawrence

Six onions (to pass through 3in ring) — 1 Martin Hedges

Three large onions —
1 Michael Bradley, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Margaret Owen

Nine shallots (not grown from seed) — 1 Michael Bradley, 2 Martin Hedges,
3 D.S. Lloyd

Nine shallots (to pass through 1in ring) — 1 Martin Hedges

A pair of table marrows (not to exceed 15in) —
1 Martin Hedges

Two leeks — 1 Michael Bradley

A collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables — 1 Martin Hedges,
2 John Pragnell

The heaviest marrow —
1 Martin Hedges

A collection of salad vegetables — 1 Martin Hedges

A dish of plums — 1 Peter Woolsey, 2 Martin Hedges,
3 Malcom Hermon

Five dessert apples —
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Helen Hanley, 3 Nigel Head

Five cooking apples —
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Malcom Hermon

A dish of any other fruit not listed — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Stephen Head

Five pears — 1 D S Lloyd, 3 Martin Hedges

A bunch of grapes —
1 Thomas Young

Chicken or bantam eggs

Three brown eggs —
1 Trevor Beales, 2 Gilly Lea, 3 Raphaelle-Marie Ransom

The Willows Cup for cut flowers

Three stems of cosmea — 1 Mary Anderson, 2 Wendy Peatey, 3 Sue Hedges

Four HT roses, two or more varieties — 1 Mary Anderson, 3 Brigitte Chen

Three spikes of gladioli — 1 Mary Anderson

Six stems of annuals (other than those above) — 1 Mary Anderson

Six stems of perennials — 1 Mary Anderson, 3 Nigel Head

A vase of mixed flowers — 1 Brigitte Chen, 2 Mary Anderson, 3 Raphaelle-Marie Ransom

Shakler Memorial Cup

A jar of pickled onions — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head, 3 D S Lloyd

One pot of chutney —
1 Stephen Head, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Neil George

One pot of jam, one pot of jelly and one pot of chutney — 1 Marion Bourne,
2 Stephen Head, 3 Margaret Owen

One pot of orange curd — 1 Dorothy Walman,
2 Jenny Hermon

One pot of marmalade — 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Sophie Pentecost, 3 Wendy Channell

One pot of strawberry jam — 1 Doug Sarney,
2 Stephen Head, 3 Marion Bourne

One pot of raspberry jam — 1 Marion Bourne,
2 Sophie Pentecost, 3 Doug Sarney

One pot of plum jam —
1 A D Fisher, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Marion Bourne

One pot of jelly —
1 Marion Bourne, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Neil George

One jar of bottled fruit — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Sophie Pentecost

Six savoury palmiers —
1 Ian Holmes, 2 Stephen Head

Six chocolate brownies — 1 Keith Settle, 2 Ian Holmes, Allie Foster

Six cappuccino cupcakes — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Jenny Hermon, 3 Sophie Pentecost

Six plain scones — 1 Jenny Hermon, 2 Tamryn Lawrence, 3 Ian Holmes

Foccacia — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Tamryn Lawrence, 3 Ian Holmes

Six pieces of shortbread — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Ian Holmes, 3 Jenny Hermon

A summer berry tart —
1 Ian Holmes

Photography Cup

Favourite destination —
1 Stephen Kaseki, 2 Ian Holmes, 3 Julie Lee

Down by the water —
1 Stephen Kaseki, 2 Helen Hanley, 3 Ian Holmes

Seasonality — 1 Tamryn Lawrence, 2 Julie Lee,
3 Keith Settle

Reflection — 1 Ian Holmes, 2 Tamryn Lawrence, 3 Julie Lee

All creatures great and small — 1 Julie Lee,
2 Stephen Kaseki, 3 Kate Hannah

Woodland scene —
1 Stephen Kaseki, 2 Julie Lee, 3 Zoe Richardson

Needlecraft

A doll’s pram blanket —
1 Audrey Bush, 2 Susan Britton

A hand-knitted garment — 1 Sophie Pentecost, 2 Joanne Harris, 3 Audrey Bush

A crochet item —
1 Audrey Bush

Jo and Jack Mills Cup

A carrot cake — 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Ian Holmes,
3 Jenny Hermon

A custard tart, 8in round tin — 1 Susan Partridge,
2 Jenny Hermon

Garden flowers arranged in a jug — 1 A D Fisher,
2 Susan Partridge, 3 Mary Anderson

Any article of handiwork — 1 Susan Britton, 2 Jenny Hermon, 3 Joan Edwards

Ray Williams Memorial Cup

Flower show top tray —
1 Harumi Kaseki

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33