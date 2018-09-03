Despite produce entries being down 20 per cent due to effects of the heatwave,

Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
Monday, 03 September 2018
Charles Webb Novice Cup — Howard Thorp
Mrs Makower Cup — Nigel Head
Eye and Dunsden Challenge Cup — Nigel Head
Fred Denton Cup — Peter Woolsey
Mrs Stephenson Cup — Stephen Head
Phillimore Family Cup — Kathryn Piercey
Mrs Keene Cup — Irene Crawford
Playhatch Village Cup — Diane Honey
Captain Woods Cup for Photography — Julie Lee
Ladies’ Cup — Louise Webb
Albert Bulpitt Memorial Cup — John Crawford
Playhatch House Cup — Dorothy Walman
Adelaide Makower Cup for Smocking — Wendy Channell
Mrs Hemeon Cup — Irene Crawford
Talfourd Cook Cup — Esme Hannah
Ann Williams Memorial cup — Ella Hanley
Major Ellershaw Memorial Cup — Rosie Richardson
Betty Povey Cup — Esme Hannah
Olivia Wolska Cup — Annabelle Richardson
Village Cup — Rosie Richardson
Arthur Giles Coronation Cup for dahlias — Keith Hedges
Mrs Henry Ellershaw Cup for floral art — Sue Hedges
Dick Cotterill Cup for vegetables — Martin Hedges
Willows Cup for Cut Flowers — Mary Anderson
Shakler Memorial Cup for preserves and cookery — Stephen Head
Photography Cup — Stephen Kaseki
Jo and Jack Mills Cup — Susan Partridge
Ray Williams Memorial Cup for top tray — Harumi Kaseki
Silver Jubilee Award — the Richardson family
RHS Banksian Medal — Nigel Head
Konrad Engbers Cup — Martin Hedges
George Henbest Cup — Harumi Kaseki
George and Wally Cleaver Tankard — D S Lloyd
John Cooper Memorial Cup — Joan Edwards
Bert and Joan Winter Cup — Finley Lea
Grace Smith Memorial Bowl — Stephen Head
Conersk Cup — Eleanor Byron-Scott with Fletcher
Englefield Cup and RHS Junior Award — Annabelle Richardson
Chairman’s Cup – Evelyn McQuater
Charles Webb Novice Cup
A collection of three kinds of vegetable — 1 Howard Thorp, 2 Marina Hart,
3 Louise Webb
Mrs Makower Cup
A collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers — 1 Nigel Head
Six tomatoes, not small fruiting — 1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Peter Woolsey
Six tomatoes, cherry/miniature type — 1 Harumi Kaseki, 2 Stephen Head,
3 Neil George
Five white potatoes —
1 Nigel Head, 3 Doug
Sarney
Two cabbages — 2 Mark Manson, 3 Nigel Head
Five coloured potatoes — 1 Harumi Kaseki, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Thomas Young
Two lettuces — 1 Thomas Young
Six runner beans —
2 Mark Manson
Six dwarf beans — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Harumi Kaseki,
3 Peter Woolsey
A set of any other vegetables (max. six) — 1 Harumi Kaseki, 2 Thomas Young,
3 Rosie Richardson
Three globe beet — 1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head,
3 Harumi Kaseki
Six carrots — 1 Thomas Young, 2 Nigel Head
A pair of table marrows (not to exceed 15 in) —
1 Nigel Head
Two leeks— 1 Harumi Kaseki
A collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables — 1 D S Lloyd,
2 Thomas Young, 3 Nigel Head
The heaviest marrow —
1 Neil George, 2 Doug
Sarney
A collection of salad vegetables — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Peter Woolsey
Eye and Dunsden Challenge Cup
Three large onions —
1 Nigel Head
Nine shallots (not grown from seed) — 1 Nigel Head, 3 D S Lloyd
Nine shallots (to pass through a 1in ring) — 1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head
Fred Denton Cup
A dish of plums — 1 Peter Woolsey
Five dessert apples —
1 Kathryn Piercey,
2 Stephen Head, 3 Nigel Head
Five cooking apples — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Thomas Young, 3 Rosie Richardson
Five pears — 1 Peter Woolsey, 2 D.S. Lloyd,
3 Francis Williams
A bunch of grapes — 1 Liz Ransom
A dish of any other fruit not already listed — 1 Marina Hart, 2 Nigel Head,
3 Mark Manson
Grace Smith Memorial Bowl
Four HT roses (two or more varieties) — 1 Stephen Head
Mrs Stephenson Cup
Three stems of cosmea — 1 Stephen Head
Three spikes of gladioli — 1 Harumi Kaseki, 2 Stephen Head
Six stems of statice —
1 Stephen Head
Six blooms of asters —
1 Stephen Head
Six stems of annuals (other than those above) — 1 Harumi Kaseki, 2 Stephen Head
Perennials, six stems —
1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head,
3 Stephen Head
Three stems of spray chrysanthemums — 1 D S Lloyd
A vase of mixed flowers — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Thomas Young
Phillimore Family Cup
Victorian posy — 1 Kathryn Piercey
Flowering pot plant —
1 Louise Webb, 2 Kathryn Piercey, 3 Nigel Head
An item of clothing —
1 Joanne Harris, 2 Wendy Channell, 3 Irene Crawford
Any other article of handicraft (not previously shown) — 1 Joan Edwards,
2 Louise Webb, 3 Kathryn Piercey
A plate of homemade sweets (e.g. fudge or toffee) — 1 Jasmine Richardson,
2 Thomas Young, 3 Zoe Richardson
A photograph print max.
7 x 5in — 1 Julie Lee,
2 Kathryn Piercey, 3 Zoe Richardson
An embroidered or decorated bag — 1 Louise Webb
Anything made from recycled materials —
1 Kathryn Piercey, 2 Mark Manson, 3 Joan Edwards
Mrs Keene Cup for floral art
Pretty in pink — 1 Irene Crawford
Playhatch Village Cup
Painting — 1 Diane Honey, 2 Linda Manson
Drawing — 1 Diane Honey
Captain Woods Cup for photography
Wild flowers — 1 Kate Hannah, 2 Julie Lee, 3 Zoe Richardson
Village life — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Kate Hannah
Nostalgia — 1 Mark Manson, 2 Kate Hannah, 3 Julie Lee
Soooo funny! — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Helen Hanley, 3 Jon Harris
Generations — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Jon Harris, 3 Ella Hanley
Heavenly light — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Stephen Kaseki,
3 Helen Hanley
Ladies’ Cup
A jar of pickled onions — 1 Howard Thorp, 2 D S Lloyd, 3 Marion Bourne
One pot of chutney —
1 Louise Webb, 2 Mark Manson, 3 Doug Sarney
One pot of jam, one pot of jelly and one pot of chutney — 1 Marion Bourne,
2 Louise Webb, 3 Doug
Sarney
One pot of lemon curd — 1 Wendy Channell,
2 Dorothy Walman,
3 Marion Bourne
One pot of marmalade — 1 Louise Webb, 2 Doug Sarney, 3 A D Fisher
One pot of strawberry jam — 1 Fiona Paddison,
2 Howard Thorp, 3 Doug Sarney
One pot of raspberry jam — 1 Marion Bourne,
2 Louise Webb, 3 Doug
Sarney
One pot of plum jam —
1 Louise Webb, 2 Marion Bourne
One jar of jelly —
1 Louise Webb, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Neil George
One pot of bottled fruit — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Louise Webb, 3 Doug Sarney
Albert Bulpitt Memorial Cup
A child’s birthday cake — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Gordon Tyler
A gluten-free cake —
1 Julie Lee
A rye loaf — 1 John Crawford, 2 Stephen Head
Six nutty biscuits —
1 John Crawford, 2 Joan Edwards, 3 Irene Crawford
A vegetarian frittata —
1 Irene Crawford
Playhatch House Cup
A doll’s pram blanket —
1 Dorothy Walman, 2 Jacqueline Precey
A set of doll’s clothes (either displayed on a doll or not) — 1 Jacqueline Precey
A piece of embroidery — 1 Kathryn Piercey
A hand-knitted garment — 1 Marguerite Gascoine,
2 Susan Partridge,
3 Dorothy Walman
Novelty mittens, gloves or baby clothes — 1 Dorothy Walman
Adelaide Makower Cup for smocking
One exhibit of smocking — 1 Wendy Channell
Mrs Hemeon Cup
Coffee and walnut cake — 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Fiona Paddison
Three savoury muffins — 1 Irene Crawford
Garden flowers arranged in a jug — 1 Irene Crawford
Any article of handwork (not painting or drawing) — 1 Wendy Channell, 2 John Crawford
Talfourd Cook Cup
Six decorated cup cakes — 1 Mya Brooks, 2 Athena Streather
An animal made from vegetables only — 1 Esme Hannah, 2 Oliver Ransom
A drawing of a garden — 1 Esme Hannah
Ann Williams Memorial Cup
Six decorated biscuits on a plate — 1 Pippa Spencer,
2 Hope Wicks, 3 Annabelle Richardson
Three vegetables (the same or mixed) — 1 Annabelle Richardson, 2 Adella Streather, 3 Ava Douglas
A sunflower I have grown — 1 Ava Douglas, 2 Ella Hanley, 3 Adam Hanley
A facemask (not a kit) — 1 Ella Hanley, 2 Charlie Hannah, 3 Hope Wicks
A necklace made from flowers and/or foliage —
1 Ella Hanley, 2 Olivia Wolska, 3 Annabelle Richardson
A model of an aeroplane — 1 Adam Hanley, 2 Ava Douglas, 3 Ella Hanley
A drawing of a farm animal — 1 Alexandra Wolska, 2 Olivia Wolska, 3 Hope Wicks
A painting of my favourite sport — 1 Ella Hanley,
2 Adam Hanley, 3 Ava Douglas
A photograph of my favourite pet — 1 Finley Lea, 2 Annabelle Richardson, 3 Ella Hanley
Major Ellershaw Memorial Cup
A tray of chocolate brownies — 1 Rosie Weatherston, 2 Rosie Richardson, Zoe Richardson
Three vegetables (the same or mixed) — 1 Rosie Richardson
One or more flowers —
1 Rosie Richardson
A collage of a sunset —
1 Rosie Richardson
A model of the World Cup trophy — 1 Rosie Richardson
Computer-generated design for a ship — 1 Rosie Richardson
A photograph of nature — 1 Tomi Edwards, 2 Rosie Richardson
Betty Povey Cup
Six decorated biscuits on a plate — 1 Cherry Gregan,
2 Will Evans
A sunflower I have grown — 1 Will Evans
A house for a bird (not a kit) — 1 Coco-Wren Gregan, 2 Esme Hannah,
3 Oliver Ransom
A rocket I have made from vegetables and/or fruit — 1 Oliver Ransom,
2 Arthur Cooper, 3 Athena Streather
A decorated paper plate — 1 Athena Streather,
2 Esme Hannah
A drawing of a day at the seaside — 1 Esme Hannah
Olivia Wolska Cup
Six brownies — 1 Annabelle Richardson, 2 Tom Bourne, 3 Adam Hanley
Three vegetables (the same or mixed) — 1 Adella Streather, 2 Annabelle Richardson, 3 Josie Evans
One or more flowers I have grown — 1 Lily Mir,
2 Alexandra Wolska, 3 Ella Hanley
A masked inspired by your favourite film or book — 1 Ella Hanley, 2 Adam Hanley, 3 Toby Pentecost
Origami animals or people (max. 6) — 1 Annabelle Richardson, 2 Lola Mir, 3 Megan Weatherston
A drawing or sketch of another person — 1 Lily Mir, 2 Cailyn Gardner,
3 Jessica Martin
A favourite piece of decoupage — 1 Finley Lea, 2 Annabelle Richardson,
3 Alice Kaseki
Poster to inspire people to recycle — 1 Lily Mir,
2 Annabelle Richardson,
3 Cailyn Gardner
A mobile inspired by space or my favourite film — 1 Emily Mir, 2 Bertie Pentecost, 3 Ella Hanley
My funniest photo —
1 Josie Evans, 2 Charlie Hannah, 3 Adam Hanley
Village Cup
A cake incorporating a vegetable, e.g. carrot or beetroot — 1 Teegan Gardner, 2 Tilly Pentecost,
3 Katie Pentecost
Three vegetables (the same or mixed) — 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Tilly Pentecost, 3 Katie Pentecost
One or more flowers I have grown — 1 Tilly Pentecost, 2 Rosie Richardson,
3 Katie Pentecost
A drawing or painting of a boat or ship — 1 Cameron FulBrook, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Teegan Gardner
A plate of homemade sweets — 1 Zoe Richardson, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Katie Pentecost
A miniature garden in a seed tray — 1 Rosie Richardson
A flower arrangement with a model boat — 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Tilly Pentecost, 3 Katie Pentecost
A photograph of woodland flowers — 1 Cameron FulBrook, 2 Teegan Gardner, 3 Zoe Richardson
Arthur Giles Coronation Cup for dahlias
Three medium decorative dahlias, 170mm-220mm —
1 Keith Hedges, 2 David Smith
Three medium cactus or semi-cactus dahlias, 170mm-220mm — 1 Keith Hedges,
2 Martin Hedges, 3 David Smith
Three small cactus dahlias, 115mm-170mm —
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 David Smith
Three small decorative dahlias, 115mm-170mm —
1 D S Lloyd
Three miniature dahlias, up to 115mm — 1 David Smith, 2 Martin Hedges,
3 Keith Hedges
Three pom-pom dahlias, up to 52mm — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Keith Hedges,
3 Thomas Young
Mrs Henry Ellershaw Cup for floral art
Bright sunlight — 1 Sue Hedges
A foreign field — 1 Sue Hedges
Party time! — 1 Sue Hedges
A posy — 1 Sue Hedges
Symmetry (foliage only) — 1 Sue Hedges, 2 Kathleen Parry
Dick Cotterill Cup for vegetables
A collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers (kinds and numbers as 175-189) — 1 Michael Bradley, 2 Martin Hedges
Six tomatoes, not small fruiting — 1 Michael Bradley, 2 D S Lloyd, 3 Martin Hedges
Six tomatoes, cherry/miniature type — 1 Ian Holmes, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Martin Hedges
Five white potatoes —
1 Martin Hedges, 3 Nigel Head
Five coloured potatoes — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Ian Holmes
Two lettuces — 1 Martin Hedges
Six runner beans —
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Russell Young
Six dwarf beans — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head, John Pragnell
A set of any other vegetables (maximum six) —
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Michael Bradley, 3 Ian Holmes
Three globe beet —
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Russell Young, 3 D S Lloyd
Six carrots — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Keith Settle,
3 Tamryn Lawrence
Six onions (to pass through 3in ring) — 1 Martin Hedges
Three large onions —
1 Michael Bradley, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Margaret Owen
Nine shallots (not grown from seed) — 1 Michael Bradley, 2 Martin Hedges,
3 D.S. Lloyd
Nine shallots (to pass through 1in ring) — 1 Martin Hedges
A pair of table marrows (not to exceed 15in) —
1 Martin Hedges
Two leeks — 1 Michael Bradley
A collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables — 1 Martin Hedges,
2 John Pragnell
The heaviest marrow —
1 Martin Hedges
A collection of salad vegetables — 1 Martin Hedges
A dish of plums — 1 Peter Woolsey, 2 Martin Hedges,
3 Malcom Hermon
Five dessert apples —
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Helen Hanley, 3 Nigel Head
Five cooking apples —
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Malcom Hermon
A dish of any other fruit not listed — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Stephen Head
Five pears — 1 D S Lloyd, 3 Martin Hedges
A bunch of grapes —
1 Thomas Young
Chicken or bantam eggs
Three brown eggs —
1 Trevor Beales, 2 Gilly Lea, 3 Raphaelle-Marie Ransom
The Willows Cup for cut flowers
Three stems of cosmea — 1 Mary Anderson, 2 Wendy Peatey, 3 Sue Hedges
Four HT roses, two or more varieties — 1 Mary Anderson, 3 Brigitte Chen
Three spikes of gladioli — 1 Mary Anderson
Six stems of annuals (other than those above) — 1 Mary Anderson
Six stems of perennials — 1 Mary Anderson, 3 Nigel Head
A vase of mixed flowers — 1 Brigitte Chen, 2 Mary Anderson, 3 Raphaelle-Marie Ransom
Shakler Memorial Cup
A jar of pickled onions — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head, 3 D S Lloyd
One pot of chutney —
1 Stephen Head, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Neil George
One pot of jam, one pot of jelly and one pot of chutney — 1 Marion Bourne,
2 Stephen Head, 3 Margaret Owen
One pot of orange curd — 1 Dorothy Walman,
2 Jenny Hermon
One pot of marmalade — 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Sophie Pentecost, 3 Wendy Channell
One pot of strawberry jam — 1 Doug Sarney,
2 Stephen Head, 3 Marion Bourne
One pot of raspberry jam — 1 Marion Bourne,
2 Sophie Pentecost, 3 Doug Sarney
One pot of plum jam —
1 A D Fisher, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Marion Bourne
One pot of jelly —
1 Marion Bourne, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Neil George
One jar of bottled fruit — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Sophie Pentecost
Six savoury palmiers —
1 Ian Holmes, 2 Stephen Head
Six chocolate brownies — 1 Keith Settle, 2 Ian Holmes, Allie Foster
Six cappuccino cupcakes — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Jenny Hermon, 3 Sophie Pentecost
Six plain scones — 1 Jenny Hermon, 2 Tamryn Lawrence, 3 Ian Holmes
Foccacia — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Tamryn Lawrence, 3 Ian Holmes
Six pieces of shortbread — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Ian Holmes, 3 Jenny Hermon
A summer berry tart —
1 Ian Holmes
Photography Cup
Favourite destination —
1 Stephen Kaseki, 2 Ian Holmes, 3 Julie Lee
Down by the water —
1 Stephen Kaseki, 2 Helen Hanley, 3 Ian Holmes
Seasonality — 1 Tamryn Lawrence, 2 Julie Lee,
3 Keith Settle
Reflection — 1 Ian Holmes, 2 Tamryn Lawrence, 3 Julie Lee
All creatures great and small — 1 Julie Lee,
2 Stephen Kaseki, 3 Kate Hannah
Woodland scene —
1 Stephen Kaseki, 2 Julie Lee, 3 Zoe Richardson
Needlecraft
A doll’s pram blanket —
1 Audrey Bush, 2 Susan Britton
A hand-knitted garment — 1 Sophie Pentecost, 2 Joanne Harris, 3 Audrey Bush
A crochet item —
1 Audrey Bush
Jo and Jack Mills Cup
A carrot cake — 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Ian Holmes,
3 Jenny Hermon
A custard tart, 8in round tin — 1 Susan Partridge,
2 Jenny Hermon
Garden flowers arranged in a jug — 1 A D Fisher,
2 Susan Partridge, 3 Mary Anderson
Any article of handiwork — 1 Susan Britton, 2 Jenny Hermon, 3 Joan Edwards
Ray Williams Memorial Cup
Flower show top tray —
1 Harumi Kaseki
03 September 2018
