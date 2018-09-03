Despite produce entries being down 20 per cent due to effects of the heatwave,

Charles Webb Novice Cup — Howard Thorp

Mrs Makower Cup — Nigel Head

Eye and Dunsden Challenge Cup — Nigel Head

Fred Denton Cup — Peter Woolsey

Mrs Stephenson Cup — Stephen Head

Phillimore Family Cup — Kathryn Piercey

Mrs Keene Cup — Irene Crawford

Playhatch Village Cup — Diane Honey

Captain Woods Cup for Photography — Julie Lee

Ladies’ Cup — Louise Webb

Albert Bulpitt Memorial Cup — John Crawford

Playhatch House Cup — Dorothy Walman

Adelaide Makower Cup for Smocking — Wendy Channell

Mrs Hemeon Cup — Irene Crawford

Talfourd Cook Cup — Esme Hannah

Ann Williams Memorial cup — Ella Hanley

Major Ellershaw Memorial Cup — Rosie Richardson

Betty Povey Cup — Esme Hannah

Olivia Wolska Cup — Annabelle Richardson

Village Cup — Rosie Richardson

Arthur Giles Coronation Cup for dahlias — Keith Hedges

Mrs Henry Ellershaw Cup for floral art — Sue Hedges

Dick Cotterill Cup for vegetables — Martin Hedges

Willows Cup for Cut Flowers — Mary Anderson

Shakler Memorial Cup for preserves and cookery — Stephen Head

Photography Cup — Stephen Kaseki

Jo and Jack Mills Cup — Susan Partridge

Ray Williams Memorial Cup for top tray — Harumi Kaseki

Silver Jubilee Award — the Richardson family

RHS Banksian Medal — Nigel Head

Konrad Engbers Cup — Martin Hedges

George Henbest Cup — Harumi Kaseki

George and Wally Cleaver Tankard — D S Lloyd

John Cooper Memorial Cup — Joan Edwards

Bert and Joan Winter Cup — Finley Lea

Grace Smith Memorial Bowl — Stephen Head

Conersk Cup — Eleanor Byron-Scott with Fletcher

Englefield Cup and RHS Junior Award — Annabelle Richardson

Chairman’s Cup – Evelyn McQuater

Charles Webb Novice Cup

A collection of three kinds of vegetable — 1 Howard Thorp, 2 Marina Hart,

3 Louise Webb

Mrs Makower Cup

A collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers — 1 Nigel Head

Six tomatoes, not small fruiting — 1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Peter Woolsey

Six tomatoes, cherry/miniature type — 1 Harumi Kaseki, 2 Stephen Head,

3 Neil George

Five white potatoes —

1 Nigel Head, 3 Doug

Sarney

Two cabbages — 2 Mark Manson, 3 Nigel Head

Five coloured potatoes — 1 Harumi Kaseki, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Thomas Young

Two lettuces — 1 Thomas Young

Six runner beans —

2 Mark Manson

Six dwarf beans — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Harumi Kaseki,

3 Peter Woolsey

A set of any other vegetables (max. six) — 1 Harumi Kaseki, 2 Thomas Young,

3 Rosie Richardson

Three globe beet — 1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head,

3 Harumi Kaseki

Six carrots — 1 Thomas Young, 2 Nigel Head

A pair of table marrows (not to exceed 15 in) —

1 Nigel Head

Two leeks— 1 Harumi Kaseki

A collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables — 1 D S Lloyd,

2 Thomas Young, 3 Nigel Head

The heaviest marrow —

1 Neil George, 2 Doug

Sarney

A collection of salad vegetables — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Peter Woolsey

Eye and Dunsden Challenge Cup

Three large onions —

1 Nigel Head

Nine shallots (not grown from seed) — 1 Nigel Head, 3 D S Lloyd

Nine shallots (to pass through a 1in ring) — 1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head

Fred Denton Cup

A dish of plums — 1 Peter Woolsey

Five dessert apples —

1 Kathryn Piercey,

2 Stephen Head, 3 Nigel Head

Five cooking apples — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Thomas Young, 3 Rosie Richardson

Five pears — 1 Peter Woolsey, 2 D.S. Lloyd,

3 Francis Williams

A bunch of grapes — 1 Liz Ransom

A dish of any other fruit not already listed — 1 Marina Hart, 2 Nigel Head,

3 Mark Manson

Grace Smith Memorial Bowl

Four HT roses (two or more varieties) — 1 Stephen Head

Mrs Stephenson Cup

Three stems of cosmea — 1 Stephen Head

Three spikes of gladioli — 1 Harumi Kaseki, 2 Stephen Head

Six stems of statice —

1 Stephen Head

Six blooms of asters —

1 Stephen Head

Six stems of annuals (other than those above) — 1 Harumi Kaseki, 2 Stephen Head

Perennials, six stems —

1 D S Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head,

3 Stephen Head

Three stems of spray chrysanthemums — 1 D S Lloyd

A vase of mixed flowers — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Thomas Young

Phillimore Family Cup

Victorian posy — 1 Kathryn Piercey

Flowering pot plant —

1 Louise Webb, 2 Kathryn Piercey, 3 Nigel Head

An item of clothing —

1 Joanne Harris, 2 Wendy Channell, 3 Irene Crawford

Any other article of handicraft (not previously shown) — 1 Joan Edwards,

2 Louise Webb, 3 Kathryn Piercey

A plate of homemade sweets (e.g. fudge or toffee) — 1 Jasmine Richardson,

2 Thomas Young, 3 Zoe Richardson

A photograph print max.

7 x 5in — 1 Julie Lee,

2 Kathryn Piercey, 3 Zoe Richardson

An embroidered or decorated bag — 1 Louise Webb

Anything made from recycled materials —

1 Kathryn Piercey, 2 Mark Manson, 3 Joan Edwards

Mrs Keene Cup for floral art

Pretty in pink — 1 Irene Crawford

Playhatch Village Cup

Painting — 1 Diane Honey, 2 Linda Manson

Drawing — 1 Diane Honey

Captain Woods Cup for photography

Wild flowers — 1 Kate Hannah, 2 Julie Lee, 3 Zoe Richardson

Village life — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Kate Hannah

Nostalgia — 1 Mark Manson, 2 Kate Hannah, 3 Julie Lee

Soooo funny! — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Helen Hanley, 3 Jon Harris

Generations — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Jon Harris, 3 Ella Hanley

Heavenly light — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Stephen Kaseki,

3 Helen Hanley

Ladies’ Cup

A jar of pickled onions — 1 Howard Thorp, 2 D S Lloyd, 3 Marion Bourne

One pot of chutney —

1 Louise Webb, 2 Mark Manson, 3 Doug Sarney

One pot of jam, one pot of jelly and one pot of chutney — 1 Marion Bourne,

2 Louise Webb, 3 Doug

Sarney

One pot of lemon curd — 1 Wendy Channell,

2 Dorothy Walman,

3 Marion Bourne

One pot of marmalade — 1 Louise Webb, 2 Doug Sarney, 3 A D Fisher

One pot of strawberry jam — 1 Fiona Paddison,

2 Howard Thorp, 3 Doug Sarney

One pot of raspberry jam — 1 Marion Bourne,

2 Louise Webb, 3 Doug

Sarney

One pot of plum jam —

1 Louise Webb, 2 Marion Bourne

One jar of jelly —

1 Louise Webb, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Neil George

One pot of bottled fruit — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Louise Webb, 3 Doug Sarney

Albert Bulpitt Memorial Cup

A child’s birthday cake — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Gordon Tyler

A gluten-free cake —

1 Julie Lee

A rye loaf — 1 John Crawford, 2 Stephen Head

Six nutty biscuits —

1 John Crawford, 2 Joan Edwards, 3 Irene Crawford

A vegetarian frittata —

1 Irene Crawford

Playhatch House Cup

A doll’s pram blanket —

1 Dorothy Walman, 2 Jacqueline Precey

A set of doll’s clothes (either displayed on a doll or not) — 1 Jacqueline Precey

A piece of embroidery — 1 Kathryn Piercey

A hand-knitted garment — 1 Marguerite Gascoine,

2 Susan Partridge,

3 Dorothy Walman

Novelty mittens, gloves or baby clothes — 1 Dorothy Walman

Adelaide Makower Cup for smocking

One exhibit of smocking — 1 Wendy Channell

Mrs Hemeon Cup

Coffee and walnut cake — 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Fiona Paddison

Three savoury muffins — 1 Irene Crawford

Garden flowers arranged in a jug — 1 Irene Crawford

Any article of handwork (not painting or drawing) — 1 Wendy Channell, 2 John Crawford

Talfourd Cook Cup

Six decorated cup cakes — 1 Mya Brooks, 2 Athena Streather

An animal made from vegetables only — 1 Esme Hannah, 2 Oliver Ransom

A drawing of a garden — 1 Esme Hannah

Ann Williams Memorial Cup

Six decorated biscuits on a plate — 1 Pippa Spencer,

2 Hope Wicks, 3 Annabelle Richardson

Three vegetables (the same or mixed) — 1 Annabelle Richardson, 2 Adella Streather, 3 Ava Douglas

A sunflower I have grown — 1 Ava Douglas, 2 Ella Hanley, 3 Adam Hanley

A facemask (not a kit) — 1 Ella Hanley, 2 Charlie Hannah, 3 Hope Wicks

A necklace made from flowers and/or foliage —

1 Ella Hanley, 2 Olivia Wolska, 3 Annabelle Richardson

A model of an aeroplane — 1 Adam Hanley, 2 Ava Douglas, 3 Ella Hanley

A drawing of a farm animal — 1 Alexandra Wolska, 2 Olivia Wolska, 3 Hope Wicks

A painting of my favourite sport — 1 Ella Hanley,

2 Adam Hanley, 3 Ava Douglas

A photograph of my favourite pet — 1 Finley Lea, 2 Annabelle Richardson, 3 Ella Hanley

Major Ellershaw Memorial Cup

A tray of chocolate brownies — 1 Rosie Weatherston, 2 Rosie Richardson, Zoe Richardson

Three vegetables (the same or mixed) — 1 Rosie Richardson

One or more flowers —

1 Rosie Richardson

A collage of a sunset —

1 Rosie Richardson

A model of the World Cup trophy — 1 Rosie Richardson

Computer-generated design for a ship — 1 Rosie Richardson

A photograph of nature — 1 Tomi Edwards, 2 Rosie Richardson

Betty Povey Cup

Six decorated biscuits on a plate — 1 Cherry Gregan,

2 Will Evans

A sunflower I have grown — 1 Will Evans

A house for a bird (not a kit) — 1 Coco-Wren Gregan, 2 Esme Hannah,

3 Oliver Ransom

A rocket I have made from vegetables and/or fruit — 1 Oliver Ransom,

2 Arthur Cooper, 3 Athena Streather

A decorated paper plate — 1 Athena Streather,

2 Esme Hannah

A drawing of a day at the seaside — 1 Esme Hannah

Olivia Wolska Cup

Six brownies — 1 Annabelle Richardson, 2 Tom Bourne, 3 Adam Hanley

Three vegetables (the same or mixed) — 1 Adella Streather, 2 Annabelle Richardson, 3 Josie Evans

One or more flowers I have grown — 1 Lily Mir,

2 Alexandra Wolska, 3 Ella Hanley

A masked inspired by your favourite film or book — 1 Ella Hanley, 2 Adam Hanley, 3 Toby Pentecost

Origami animals or people (max. 6) — 1 Annabelle Richardson, 2 Lola Mir, 3 Megan Weatherston

A drawing or sketch of another person — 1 Lily Mir, 2 Cailyn Gardner,

3 Jessica Martin

A favourite piece of decoupage — 1 Finley Lea, 2 Annabelle Richardson,

3 Alice Kaseki

Poster to inspire people to recycle — 1 Lily Mir,

2 Annabelle Richardson,

3 Cailyn Gardner

A mobile inspired by space or my favourite film — 1 Emily Mir, 2 Bertie Pentecost, 3 Ella Hanley

My funniest photo —

1 Josie Evans, 2 Charlie Hannah, 3 Adam Hanley

Village Cup

A cake incorporating a vegetable, e.g. carrot or beetroot — 1 Teegan Gardner, 2 Tilly Pentecost,

3 Katie Pentecost

Three vegetables (the same or mixed) — 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Tilly Pentecost, 3 Katie Pentecost

One or more flowers I have grown — 1 Tilly Pentecost, 2 Rosie Richardson,

3 Katie Pentecost

A drawing or painting of a boat or ship — 1 Cameron FulBrook, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Teegan Gardner

A plate of homemade sweets — 1 Zoe Richardson, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Katie Pentecost

A miniature garden in a seed tray — 1 Rosie Richardson

A flower arrangement with a model boat — 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Tilly Pentecost, 3 Katie Pentecost

A photograph of woodland flowers — 1 Cameron FulBrook, 2 Teegan Gardner, 3 Zoe Richardson

Arthur Giles Coronation Cup for dahlias

Three medium decorative dahlias, 170mm-220mm —

1 Keith Hedges, 2 David Smith

Three medium cactus or semi-cactus dahlias, 170mm-220mm — 1 Keith Hedges,

2 Martin Hedges, 3 David Smith

Three small cactus dahlias, 115mm-170mm —

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 David Smith

Three small decorative dahlias, 115mm-170mm —

1 D S Lloyd

Three miniature dahlias, up to 115mm — 1 David Smith, 2 Martin Hedges,

3 Keith Hedges

Three pom-pom dahlias, up to 52mm — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Keith Hedges,

3 Thomas Young

Mrs Henry Ellershaw Cup for floral art

Bright sunlight — 1 Sue Hedges

A foreign field — 1 Sue Hedges

Party time! — 1 Sue Hedges

A posy — 1 Sue Hedges

Symmetry (foliage only) — 1 Sue Hedges, 2 Kathleen Parry

Dick Cotterill Cup for vegetables

A collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers (kinds and numbers as 175-189) — 1 Michael Bradley, 2 Martin Hedges

Six tomatoes, not small fruiting — 1 Michael Bradley, 2 D S Lloyd, 3 Martin Hedges

Six tomatoes, cherry/miniature type — 1 Ian Holmes, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Martin Hedges

Five white potatoes —

1 Martin Hedges, 3 Nigel Head

Five coloured potatoes — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Ian Holmes

Two lettuces — 1 Martin Hedges

Six runner beans —

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Russell Young

Six dwarf beans — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head, John Pragnell

A set of any other vegetables (maximum six) —

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Michael Bradley, 3 Ian Holmes

Three globe beet —

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Russell Young, 3 D S Lloyd

Six carrots — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Keith Settle,

3 Tamryn Lawrence

Six onions (to pass through 3in ring) — 1 Martin Hedges

Three large onions —

1 Michael Bradley, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Margaret Owen

Nine shallots (not grown from seed) — 1 Michael Bradley, 2 Martin Hedges,

3 D.S. Lloyd

Nine shallots (to pass through 1in ring) — 1 Martin Hedges

A pair of table marrows (not to exceed 15in) —

1 Martin Hedges

Two leeks — 1 Michael Bradley

A collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables — 1 Martin Hedges,

2 John Pragnell

The heaviest marrow —

1 Martin Hedges

A collection of salad vegetables — 1 Martin Hedges

A dish of plums — 1 Peter Woolsey, 2 Martin Hedges,

3 Malcom Hermon

Five dessert apples —

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Helen Hanley, 3 Nigel Head

Five cooking apples —

1 Martin Hedges, 2 Malcom Hermon

A dish of any other fruit not listed — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Stephen Head

Five pears — 1 D S Lloyd, 3 Martin Hedges

A bunch of grapes —

1 Thomas Young

Chicken or bantam eggs

Three brown eggs —

1 Trevor Beales, 2 Gilly Lea, 3 Raphaelle-Marie Ransom



The Willows Cup for cut flowers

Three stems of cosmea — 1 Mary Anderson, 2 Wendy Peatey, 3 Sue Hedges

Four HT roses, two or more varieties — 1 Mary Anderson, 3 Brigitte Chen

Three spikes of gladioli — 1 Mary Anderson

Six stems of annuals (other than those above) — 1 Mary Anderson

Six stems of perennials — 1 Mary Anderson, 3 Nigel Head

A vase of mixed flowers — 1 Brigitte Chen, 2 Mary Anderson, 3 Raphaelle-Marie Ransom

Shakler Memorial Cup

A jar of pickled onions — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head, 3 D S Lloyd

One pot of chutney —

1 Stephen Head, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Neil George

One pot of jam, one pot of jelly and one pot of chutney — 1 Marion Bourne,

2 Stephen Head, 3 Margaret Owen

One pot of orange curd — 1 Dorothy Walman,

2 Jenny Hermon

One pot of marmalade — 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Sophie Pentecost, 3 Wendy Channell

One pot of strawberry jam — 1 Doug Sarney,

2 Stephen Head, 3 Marion Bourne

One pot of raspberry jam — 1 Marion Bourne,

2 Sophie Pentecost, 3 Doug Sarney

One pot of plum jam —

1 A D Fisher, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Marion Bourne

One pot of jelly —

1 Marion Bourne, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Neil George

One jar of bottled fruit — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Sophie Pentecost

Six savoury palmiers —

1 Ian Holmes, 2 Stephen Head

Six chocolate brownies — 1 Keith Settle, 2 Ian Holmes, Allie Foster

Six cappuccino cupcakes — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Jenny Hermon, 3 Sophie Pentecost

Six plain scones — 1 Jenny Hermon, 2 Tamryn Lawrence, 3 Ian Holmes

Foccacia — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Tamryn Lawrence, 3 Ian Holmes

Six pieces of shortbread — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Ian Holmes, 3 Jenny Hermon

A summer berry tart —

1 Ian Holmes

Photography Cup

Favourite destination —

1 Stephen Kaseki, 2 Ian Holmes, 3 Julie Lee

Down by the water —

1 Stephen Kaseki, 2 Helen Hanley, 3 Ian Holmes

Seasonality — 1 Tamryn Lawrence, 2 Julie Lee,

3 Keith Settle

Reflection — 1 Ian Holmes, 2 Tamryn Lawrence, 3 Julie Lee

All creatures great and small — 1 Julie Lee,

2 Stephen Kaseki, 3 Kate Hannah

Woodland scene —

1 Stephen Kaseki, 2 Julie Lee, 3 Zoe Richardson

Needlecraft

A doll’s pram blanket —

1 Audrey Bush, 2 Susan Britton

A hand-knitted garment — 1 Sophie Pentecost, 2 Joanne Harris, 3 Audrey Bush

A crochet item —

1 Audrey Bush

Jo and Jack Mills Cup

A carrot cake — 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Ian Holmes,

3 Jenny Hermon

A custard tart, 8in round tin — 1 Susan Partridge,

2 Jenny Hermon

Garden flowers arranged in a jug — 1 A D Fisher,

2 Susan Partridge, 3 Mary Anderson

Any article of handiwork — 1 Susan Britton, 2 Jenny Hermon, 3 Joan Edwards

Ray Williams Memorial Cup

Flower show top tray —

1 Harumi Kaseki