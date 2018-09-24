Monday, 24 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pub parking

A PUB in Binfield Heath wants to create a staff car park.

The Bottle and Glass Inn, in Bones Lane, wants to convert the area next to the main buildings and a barn.

A planning statement by Spratley & Partners, of Station Road, Henley, says there is “significant demand for dedicated staff parking spaces to support trade at this thriving public house”.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33