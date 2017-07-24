Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING’S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful ... [more]
Monday, 24 July 2017
BISHOPSWOOD Special School, in Sonning Common, will hold a summer fun day on August 19.
This will take place at Abbey Rugby Club, off Peppard Road, from 11am to 5pm.
It will include craft and food stalls, a coconut shy, tractor rides, pottery corner, a bouncy castle, a chocolate fountain, dance displays and entertainment from football freestyler Colin Nell.
There will also be a mobile toilet and changing facility for anyone with complex personal care needs. Entry is £5 per car.
24 July 2017
More News:
Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING’S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful ... [more]
Village centre roads to miss out on ultrafast broadband
VILLAGERS in the centre of Wargrave are set to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say