Monday, 24 July 2017

BISHOPSWOOD Special School, in Sonning Common, will hold a summer fun day on August 19.

This will take place at Abbey Rugby Club, off Peppard Road, from 11am to 5pm.

It will include craft and food stalls, a coconut shy, tractor rides, pottery corner, a bouncy castle, a chocolate fountain, dance displays and entertainment from football freestyler Colin Nell.

There will also be a mobile toilet and changing facility for anyone with complex personal care needs. Entry is £5 per car.

