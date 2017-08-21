Monday, 21 August 2017

Family fun day

A FAMILY fun day to raise money for Bishopswood Special School in Sonning Common will take place tomorrow (Saturday).

The attractions will include train and donkey rides, nail and face painting, a chocolate fountain, a strongman competition, craft and food stalls, a licensed bar, a raffle and prize draw. 

The event will be held at Reading Abbey Rugby Club, off Peppard Road, from 11am to 5pm. Entry costs £5 per car. Toilets for people with complex care needs will be provided.

