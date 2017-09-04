Hundreds attend family fun day in aid of special school

HUNDREDS of people attended a family fun day to raise money for Bishopswood Special School in Sonning Common.

The event, which was held at Abbey Rugby Club, off Peppard Road, was organised by the Bishopswood School Association.

Among the attractions were tractor rides run by Jonny Lambourne, of Kennylands Road, donkey rides, bouncy castles, a land train, Owen’s animal handling and a Master Builders Club Lego stall run by Clare Wright and Kate Winter, from Kidmore End.

There were also traditional games such as hook-a-duck, hoopla and a coconut shy.

Singer Albie J performed, football freestyler Colin Nell ran short sessions with children and members of Sonning Common WI sold cakes.

The event also hosted the south regional final of the Britain’s Strongest Man under 105kg competition. It was organised by Vicky Doe, a member of the school association whose eight-year-old son Frankie, who has autism, is a pupil.

She said: “It was lovely to see the community embracing people with special needs and ensuring the event was a totally inclusive occasion.

“We are raising money for an eye gaze communication device which allows the Bishopswood children to communicate through eye movement. The equipment is life-changing for children who have limited verbal or physical communication abilities but each one costs more than £10,000.”

The event raised more than £3,500 and Natalie Lambden, from Asda in Lower Earley, presented the school’s headteacher Janet Kellett with a cheque for £200.

The association plans to repeat the event at the rugby club on August 11 next year.