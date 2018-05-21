Monday, 21 May 2018

School fun day

A FUN day in aid of Bishopswood Special School in Sonning Common will be held on August 11.

The event at Abbey Rugby Club, on Peppard Road, will run from 11.30am to 5.30pm and costs £5 per family.

Attractions will include a strong man competition, animal petting, trampolines and tractor rides.

