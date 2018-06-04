Monday, 04 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Supporters to disband

THE Bishopswood School Association will be disbanded at the end of the summer term.

The group of parents and staff which raises money for Bishopwood Special School, which has sites in Sonning Common and Henley, can no longer keep going.

It has been trying to recruit more help with fund-raising but has not been able to find enough people.

Headteacher Janet Kellett thanked the current committee for their work in recent years. The members include Vicky Doe, Tamsin Johns, Su Knox, Carol Parrey, Sally Sharman and Dean Bristow.

They have been responsible for raising money to pay for the school’s minibuses and keeping them running.

Mrs Kellett said: “We would not have been able to keep two buses going if it wasn’t for the hard work and effort of our parents and friends of Bishopswood School.

“Much of the money raised has been used to buy resources for classrooms, repairs and replacing outside play equipment.

“We have been able to purchase much-needed communication aids and specialised seating to name but a few things.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33