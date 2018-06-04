Supporters to disband

THE Bishopswood School Association will be disbanded at the end of the summer term.

The group of parents and staff which raises money for Bishopwood Special School, which has sites in Sonning Common and Henley, can no longer keep going.

It has been trying to recruit more help with fund-raising but has not been able to find enough people.

Headteacher Janet Kellett thanked the current committee for their work in recent years. The members include Vicky Doe, Tamsin Johns, Su Knox, Carol Parrey, Sally Sharman and Dean Bristow.

They have been responsible for raising money to pay for the school’s minibuses and keeping them running.

Mrs Kellett said: “We would not have been able to keep two buses going if it wasn’t for the hard work and effort of our parents and friends of Bishopswood School.

“Much of the money raised has been used to buy resources for classrooms, repairs and replacing outside play equipment.

“We have been able to purchase much-needed communication aids and specialised seating to name but a few things.”