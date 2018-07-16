Children learn fun of golf from pros

HENLEY Golf Club’s head professional Mark Howell and his coaches have been giving primary and secondary children from Bishopswood Special School in Sonning Common the opportunity to experience the game of golf.

The have run target golf sessions over a number of years, working with more than 60 children and teachers.

The sessions are designed to be fun and help the children with complex needs to develop and improve their hand to eye co-ordination and their social and life skills.

Jenny Ward, a level 1 volunteer PGA golf coach, said: “It has been a pleasure to see the progress the pupils have made over the course of lessons and particularly in their confidence and willingness to participate.

“Teachers and assistants have expressed how much the pupils have benefited socially.”

Henley Golf Club is also a centre for the Feel Inspired Academy project, which was set up in 2011 to allow young people with special educational needs and disabilities to learn to play golf.

The emphasis is on golf as a lifetime sport for everyone with participation, enjoyment and achievement being more important than winning.